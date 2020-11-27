Leave it to Flaming Lips mastermind Wayne Coyne to find a creative peak in this time of absurdity.
The year’s hit us with enough, from COVID-19 to the chaos of the 2020 election, it of course couldn’t be enough. That’s why the late-October ice storm that struck the state was almost an absurd understatement for Coyne. Of course power went out at his Oklahoma City home causing an earlier scheduled interview to be delayed.
But as the universe is often quick to show, sometimes it takes timing to make the time right. And with the announcement of two (now) sold-out concerts Dec. 10 and 11 at the Criterion in Oklahoma City falling in the time between, it offered a great conversation starter.
With a couple of generators and extension cords and bad trees already fallen, Coyne said it wasn’t too bad of a time. It comes from being an Oklahoman with experience. He forgets, sometimes, that not everyone is an Okie.
“We forget when we were three or four days into it that it’s only happening here,” he said. “If you’ve lived here long enough it’s happened a couple of times. You’re sort of already prepared.”
Being prepared is par for the course for the visionary Okie. A staple of Lips live shows since the late-1990s has been Coyne stepping into an inflated ball and stepping out into the audience.
But with COVID-19’s alteration of the landscape, including its effect in almost stopping live music from being a thing, it takes a visionary to find a way. Coyne and his bandmates have stepped into that role.
After a trial run with each member of the band encased in an inflatable dome of their own during a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the band followed up with their debut on NPR: Tiny Desk Concerts.
Then, in October, they took it to the Criterion with an audience of 100 to tape videos for “Assassin of Youth” and “Brother Eye,” it’s realized how to make it happen in real life.
“That’s been occupying our minds for the last four months,” he said. “I think we’re really going to do this.”
For that endeavor, the audience remained in their bubbles for about an hour. It was a trial run, Coyne said. Having fun is important but it’s trumped by keeping the fans safe.
Check out the video from “Brother Eye” and you’ll get the picture — https://youtu.be/Ys1kTnwyRfs.
“As we go into having a real show, that part of it, the audience being safe, I feel good about that part of it,” he said.” This is the year that nothing is like before.”
It’s hoped that the coronavirus spike in the state still has the announced shows kind of at a “wait and see if it happens” stage for those dates. But Coyne said they will happen as will between 15 to 20 more between January and March.
The sets will start at between 75 and 80 minutes and, depending on how the audience and band feels, the shows could go on forever.
“We want it to be long enough for everyone to feel like they’ve been to a concert,” he said. “We’re kind of getting the people who are absolutely gung-ho to be there and doing something unique. Why would you buy a ticket and want to do this if you don’t like it?”
“It’s only 100 spots and that’s kind of frustrating,” he continued, “people are wanting to do something. “
With their new album, “American Head,” the Lips are working with a creative playlist. It’s a creative masterpiece.
Coyne said the idea for the album’s spirit comes through. Last year during an interview with the columnist, he described it as if Tom Petty and his bandmates The Heartbreakers had recorded during their time in Tulsa while under the influence of drugs procured by his brother who was staying there at the time. The beginning idea gives you something to work with.
“I think the album, for me personally, we feel like it turned out better than we ever could have thought,” he said. “Everybody loved this idea. It kind of let you know where you were going to go. There are times, you already know kind of what the vibe was going to be. It doesn’t make it easier, but you know what to shoot for.”
Coyne said the simplicity in putting together the songs benefited the effort. As a group who pushes its sonic boundaries, he admitted “we are the first ones to throw away all the rules.” They still are able to do that with this collection.
Despite the pandemic, the band has a small team that made production of a series of videos for the album reasonably smooth. The limits actually opened boundaries, according to Coyne.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” he said. “In one video (“You ‘n Me Sellin’ Weed) it’s just me sitting in a car driving along.”
Releasing a new video every two weeks with an explanatory video in-between kept new music flowing since mid-summer and allowed the band a chance to gauge how the material was going over, Coyne said.
Another project was performing several country classics for the Guy Clark-directed movie, “Arkansas.” Coyne said Clark is a Lips super fan who once helped with a 2002 video filming of a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The actor/writer/director asked the movie’s star, Liam Hemsworth, to ask Coyne if the band would perform a cover of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” in a bar scene in the movie.
Hemsworth, who at the time was married with Miley Cyrus and knew the band from her time recording with them for her “Dead Petz” album. Coyne said a phone call was made and the next thing you know they were doing the scene. When licensing issues came up with getting the original songs, Coyne and Co. were asked to record covers of the songs.
“It was a cluster but I don’t think we would have thought about it too much if he wasn’t in such a panic,” he said.
Known for making inventive covers, the band didn’t disappoint with a high point their take on The Band’s “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” Coyne was happy that one was appreciated.
“We are very glad to do them but we didn’t want to change them too much,” he said. “Some of them I think we were able to do that more than others.”
Some of these songs may make it in the Lips’ live set. But they’ll compete with some considered classics in the band’s catalog. Coyne said when the audience takes its hold with a song, it’s even more important to share its joy with them. Out of his hands, the art is the people’s.
“I think it’s when something really connects with people, it kind of alters what you thought it was,” he said. “We do often just thank the gods of music that they’ve given us some of the songs that Steven (Drozd) has.”
“There’s quite a few songs that it’s great to be staying there while it’s happening,” he said, citing “Race for the Prize,” “Feeling Yourself Disintegrate” and “Do You Realize?” It makes a live music performance something moving, according to Coyne.
“I can see in the audience that those songs have completely affected them and have a place in their hearts,” he said.
Although these first two shows in December are sold out, keep your eyes open for the spring shows. You may want to climb into a bubble to burst out of your COVID-19-induced bubble.
And nothing would make Wayne Coyne happier.
