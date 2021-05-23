Christopher Robin and friends are coming to the Lawton Community Theatre this week.
The theatre’s Winnie the Pooh Camp starts on Monday and runs through Friday. The children’s theatre camp is designed to take children through the entire theatrical experience from start to finish and is open to kids 8 to 11.
“We’re very excited,” Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director, said.
The camp is being led by Kristoffer Pendergraft. Pendergraft spent the last five years in New York City pursuing acting, but his connection to the Lawton Community theatre runs deep. This will be his third time directing a summer camp at the theatre, his most recent run as camp director was in 2016.
“With COVID I didn’t have a job and rent is really expensive in New York. So I came back to avoid all of that, get some space and maybe replenish my pocketbook a little bit,” Pendergraft said. “My family is here. I grew up here and did theatre here literally since I was like 9 years old.”
Teaching theatre, especially to kids, is his passion, Pendergraft said. And though he will always have a love for acting, as he has gotten older, he has settled more and more into the teaching role.
“I’ve done this pretty extensively, as soon as I started college I was working at a summer camp in Arkansas, and I did that for about four or five years,” Pendergraft said.
The Winnie the Pooh Camp will take kids through a week-long, immersive theatrical experience. Campers will learn the basic tools and components of theatre and will move on to acting, music, dancing and more.
Throughout the week, campers will take on mini-performances that will prepare them for the ins-and-outs of acting.
“We’re using Winnie the Pooh as our source material, so they’ll have fun singing songs they know and playing characters that they recognize. It helps to have material that that they already have a relationship with, especially for the young kids,” Pendergraft said.
Pendergraft is hoping to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving skills in his campers, and most importantly, teamwork.
“A lot of it will be bringing a team together and creating something bigger than ourselves,” Pendergraft said.
Spaces at the camp are limited, Harmon said, as the theatre is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for summer camps.
“We’re not really trying to pack it in. I kind of like that individual experience. We learned last year that if we split our camps up then each kid gets a lot more attention,” Harmon said.
Pendergraft agrees.
“I like to give the kids more individual attention. Yes we work as a team, but it is kind of an individual act that we bring together,” Pendergraft said.
After the camp ends, campers will have the opportunity to then audition for “Winnie the Pooh Kids” performance. Kids will need to audition for the performance as participation in the camp does not guarantee a role in the production.
Auditions are open to camp participants and other youth performers aged 8 to 11. Anyone who is interested must submit a video audition by midnight on May 31, or attend the in-person audition from 4-7 p.m. May 31 at Lawton Community Theatre. Audition times can be scheduled by calling the theatre at 355-1600 or by emailing director@lctok.com.
Audition videos or in-person auditions must include: 32 bars (or 30 seconds of singing) of a song in the style of the show; 30 seconds of a monologue; a recent headshot (a smartphone photo with good lighting and solid background will work); a resume (this can be a simple typed list of any performing experience and any relevant training, with the actor’s name, age and contact info). Email all audition packets to director@lctok.com.