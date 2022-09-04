DUNCAN — Fans of Oklahoma wines may want to plan a stop to Duncan’s Main Street next weekend.
Main Street Duncan, a group aimed at revitalizing the city’s historic downtown, will hold its sixth annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail festival, a celebration encouraging attendees to sample local wines and explore local businesses.
Three Oklahoma wineries will provide samples and bottles for the festival: Entwined Vines, from Anadarko; Native Spirits, from Norman; and Cotton Blossom, from Marlow.
Billie Strutton, the director of Main Street Duncan, said that the festival is one of the biggest and most popular events the group organizes yearly to bring people into Duncan.
“Our focus is revitalization of the downtown area, and we hope for people to come in, have some fun, and explore the area,” Strutton said.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with an Italian-style dinner. For $35, attendees will receive an etched wine glass for samples, a meal and live music, in what’s billed as “a meal under the Oklahoma stars,” by the organization.
“Our big celebration and fundraiser is the dinner,” Strutton said. “It really is a lot of fun.”
On Saturday, the wineries will set up booths where attendees can sample wines, discuss them with the vendors and buy bottles.
Saturday’s festivities will include an interactive game involving several businesses along Duncan’s main street. Called Main Street Monkey Madness, the game involves 50 monkeys hidden in stores across Main Street. The first 50 people to find all the monkeys will receive a prize.
Main Street Duncan won’t be the only group celebrating in Duncan’s Downtown.
A few blocks down the road, The Duncan Banner, Duncan’s local newspaper, will celebrate its 130th anniversary with an outdoor birthday celebration.
”We are proud of our history as one of Duncan’s oldest businesses, dating back to 1892,” Crystal Childers, the general manager for the Banner, said. “The Banner’s staff has built on the work of those before us by bringing Stephens County trusted, local news and advertising, produced by local people who live, work and play in the community to inform, educate and even entertain our citizens.”
The Banner’s celebration will include bounce houses, face painting, a walk-climbing wall and several food trucks, providing family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.