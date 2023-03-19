The Fort Sill Patriot Spouses Club will host a Wild West-themed party, complete with music, games, auctions and more on Saturday.
“All of the proceeds from the event will go into the Fort Sill Patriot Spouses Club scholarship fund,” said Olivia Davies, second vice president of the club and event organizer.
“This fund gives scholarships to dependents (spouses and children) of military personnel on Fort Sill,” she said. “In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the non-serving spouse needs to be a member of the Fort Sill Patriot Spouses Club, which is an all-ranks club.”
According to a U.S. Army article detailing the scholarship, “Awardees are selected by a committee of six rotating military senior spouses, who review the applications. Applicants were judged on grade point average, academic honors, extra-curricular activities, community service, employment, as well as ACT and SAT scores for the high school applicants.”
There is also a 500-word essay on, “what they would do to impact or improve their community if they were in a position to do so,” the article explains.
“The event is open to the whole of the Lawton Fort-Sill community,” said Davies.
Fort Sill guests will need a Department of Defense ID card to gain access to post. ID cards are available at the Visitor Control Center, located at Sheridan Gate.
The event will have several events, including a hoedown in the club’s ballroom, tables to play craps and 21, “for fun”, said Davies, as well as a ‘jail’ where, for a donation, you can put your friend or partner.
“When they give their donation, an ‘arrest warrant’ will be issued and that person will be put in the jail by the 'Sheriff' in the corner of the ballroom for 15 minutes,” explained Davies. “They will, however, have the opportunity to pay a bail fee (set by their spouse or friend) to free themselves sooner.”
A live and silent auction also will be part of the festivities.
Items up for bid include, “a weekend for two in Nashville, the chance to be 'Principal for the Day' at Freedom Elementary school, a night at the Apache Casino with a dinner voucher and gambling card (donated by the casino), British Afternoon Tea for six, and lots of baskets and vouchers from local companies such as: Viridian Coffee, Comanche T-Shirt company, Kim Thomas Remax, Ready Made by Renee and West Wing LLC,” said Davies.
But the main event is the ‘land grab’, in which Maybel the Longhorn cow will have the chance to determine the winner of a 65-inch TV, all dependent upon where she first deposits her ‘chip’.
“She is going to be on the field at the back of the Patriot Club from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. when we will be able to announce the winning square,” said Davies.
According to a poster explaining the event, tickets will be sold in numerical order and the actual assignment of field grid placement will be randomly generated by 5 p.m. on Saturday. The field grid will be marked using the “What 3 Words” app, and all land parcels will be the same size and shape.
The winner does not need to be present to win the prize, but the event will be held rain or shine — with the only exception being for lightning or thunder, in which case the winner will be selected by random raffle. You can purchase a square for the event using the QR code below, and you can find out more at fortsillpatriotspousesclub.org.