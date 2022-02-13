Until she joined a guild, Vicki Nightingale spent years trying to learn the art of quilting on her own.
“It was a lot of trial and error before I joined in about 2006,” Nightingale said.
That’s when she joined in with a group of women and — more recently — men who come together on the second Monday of each month to share their love and knowledge of the art of quilting: The Wichita Mountain Quilt Guild.
Membership is open to anyone, and members are proud of the range of people they have attending regular meetings at First Baptist Church West in Lawton. Their youngest member is 12 years old, their oldest is in her 90s. Members of the organization announce this fact with pride.
The members of the guild spend their time making various crafts, but the focus is always on quilts. Quilting is a long undertaking, and often a single quilt requires many skilled hands to craft. Members of the organization collect a lot of what they call “UFOs” over time. This is their loving term for quilts that are partially finished and left for another day. The term stands for “Unfinished Objects.”
Every year, members of the guild hold a quilt show, showing off and selling some of the works they do. The show is a big event, especially this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused some interruptions to the guild’s events.
“We’ve been getting calls from OKC (Oklahoma City), from Paul’s Valley and North Texas all asking if we’re doing it this year and when,” guild member Kathy Hepner said.
The show will include more than 100 quilts created by members of the organization, as well as food trucks, a contest determining the “People’s Choice for best quilt,” and two separate raffles, where attendees can enter to win a large “Color Explosion” quilt, a joint effort between many members of the guild, and an “American Doll,” complete with several wardrobe pieces sewed by guild members.
The American Girl doll was provided by Lenor Davis, a member of the guild who came to the organization after living in Illinois and working as a public school physical therapist.
“I was approaching retirement, and I knew I would need a hobby,” Davis said. “I knew ladies who did quilting, and I decided I’d start doing it too.”
Apart from quilts, members make a variety of crafts, including clothes like the ones members knitted for the doll that will be raffled, and gift baskets.
Many of the gift baskets and quilts are given to hospital patients and shelters in the area.