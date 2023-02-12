The cast of Lawton Community Theatre’s “Clue” stand around the dining room table waiting to see who gets killed next. From left are Keith Pannell (Col. Mustard), Christina Lowry (Ms. Scarlett), Juan Lara Monsivais (Mr. Green), Jan Stratton (Mrs. Peacock), Jenn Castricone (Mrs. White) and Blake Thomas (Professor Plum). In the background from left are Audrey Zykes (Yvette), Carson Stringham (Wadsworth), and Grace Norbury (The Cook).
If you grew up playing board games, you might be familiar with CLUE. Set in a beautiful but spooky mansion, the game is a murder-mystery and you are tasked with answering three burning questions: Who did it, where and with what?
Among your suspects are a cast of colorful characters with such memorable names as Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Wadsworth the butler and more.
According to a press release, “after one of the characters is murdered, the survivors are all suspects, and the race is on to find out who the killer is before they strike again. Clue is a murder mystery with a serious dose of comedy.”
In 1985, Paramount produced a movie based on the game, starring Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd and others. It has gone on to become a cult classic.
It is this beloved film which inspired an adaptation for the stage, and it is this adaptation which is being performed by the Lawton Community Theatre this week.
“The screenplay for the film was adapted for the stage,” said Addam Tate, who is directing the show. “While the script is not an exact copy of the film, many of the same iconic moments and lines take place in our production.”
Aside from differences in the script, this LCT production of “CLUE: ON STAGE” also will see differences in style and tone.
“This production is highly stylized,” Tate said, “and pays tribute to rock-n’-roll, the ‘80s (the decade in which the film was released), and a few nods to ‘Rocky Horror’.”
Tate explained how ideas from previous shows helped him overcome some difficulties in adapting “CLUE”.
“A unique challenge for directing this production was incorporating a massive mansion on our intimate LCT stage,” he said. “In order to do this, I borrowed a concept from my own production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ in 2015.
“I’ve used the ensemble members, lovingly coined ‘Phantoms’ in my production to (help) create an imagined space. (They) transform into cars, doors, televisions, chandeliers, etc.”
Tate instead heaped praise on the entire cast.
“‘CLUE’ is an ensemble piece, and each performer’s star shines bright,” he said.
“Every actor has worked incredibly hard to fully develop their character, and I could not be prouder of how the cast has collaborated with one another to build a strong chemistry. The bond this cast shares is truly something special. Every actor is so supportive of one another, and everyone stands out in a unique way.”
Tate said the show might not fit everyone’s tastes.
“It is important to note that this production does contain elements that some may find objectionable,” he said. He failed to elaborate further.
However, “This show is for everyone who wants a relaxing night out and to enjoy a good laugh.
“Even if someone has seen a live production of ‘Clue’, or even the film, come expecting a completely different experience,” he said.
Tate wanted to address some concerns that he’s heard that people will be forced to participate or figure out the ending, like they might have to do in the board game.
“Many have asked if this production is interactive in any way,” he said. “Not to worry. You will not be forced to solve the mystery as one would in a traditional murder mystery-style event. This production is a scripted play with a set ending, so sit back and enjoy the show.”