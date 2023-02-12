Cast of CLUE

The cast of Lawton Community Theatre’s “Clue” stand around the dining room table waiting to see who gets killed next. From left are Keith Pannell (Col. Mustard), Christina Lowry (Ms. Scarlett), Juan Lara Monsivais (Mr. Green), Jan Stratton (Mrs. Peacock), Jenn Castricone (Mrs. White) and Blake Thomas (Professor Plum). In the background from left are Audrey Zykes (Yvette), Carson Stringham (Wadsworth), and Grace Norbury (The Cook).

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

If you grew up playing board games, you might be familiar with CLUE. Set in a beautiful but spooky mansion, the game is a murder-mystery and you are tasked with answering three burning questions: Who did it, where and with what?

Among your suspects are a cast of colorful characters with such memorable names as Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Wadsworth the butler and more.

