Alexandria, Virginia, is a city across the Potomac River from Washington, DC, that is full of historic sites. One such site is located at 1315 Duke Street. This three-story (plus basement), brick row house was built in 1812 as the residence of Brig. Gen. Robert Young.
Franklin & Armfield
In 1828, it was leased by Isaac Franklin and John Armfield. They were domestic slave traders, perhaps the most notorious in the United States. Most Americans have never heard of them. But who were these men who built a very successful and organized business buying and selling people?
Isaac Franklin was born about 1789 in Tennessee to a wealthy planter who owned a number of slaves. About the time the United States passed a law barring the transatlantic slave trade, a teenage Franklin and his older brothers became interested in the domestic version of slave trading. They began moving small numbers of slaves from Virginia to the Deep South. After a brief service during the War of 1812, Franklin returned to domestic slave trading, which he did for the rest of his life.
John Armfield was born in 1797, probably in North Carolina, to lapsed Quakers who owned several hundred acres of land and a small number of slaves. He was shiftless, unsuccessful at several business ventures and chased out of North Carolina for fathering a child out of wedlock.