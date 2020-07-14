Joan E. Cashin did more than her self-assigned task in researching and writing a biography. She introduced us to an interesting, often little known and misunderstood, woman who was a president’s wife.
When I mentioned this wife’s name to friends, it took numerous hints for them to identify her. The title of Cashin’s biography changed that — “First Lady of the Confederacy: Varina Davis’s Civil War.”
Personality
She was born and grew up in the South, educated in the South and the North, had kinfolk in both areas and spent the years before the Civil War in Washington, D.C. As the author describes her, Varina was a complex person — smart, affectionate, forgiving, generous, demanding, possessive about those she loved and loyal to those who did not deserve it.
According to many who met her, she was a good conversationalist in social situations and could speak on a variety of subjects. She also made some unorthodox comments during her life but, when the occasion presented itself, had the good sense to remain silent or said what was expected.. For example, she did not believe the South had the resources to win the war nor that white Southerners had the qualities to win it. It was only in her senior years that she declared, in print, that the right side won the Civil War.
She believed her husband, Jefferson Davis, was unsuited for political life and that perhaps women were not the inferior sex and a mistake to deny them suffrage before the war. She thought everyone was a “half-breed” of one sort or another.
Interestingly enough, she and her war-years counterpart, Mary Todd Lincoln, shared some similarities — both came from slave-owning families, were well educated by the standards of their time, had kin in the opposing army and had their patriotism questioned. Also each was the wife of a president and had a son who died while her husband was in office. Of course, they had differences as well.
Jefferson Davis spent two years in prison and was mostly unemployed until his death in 1889. Varina had to assume responsibilities and duties that were virtually unknown to women of her time. She endured years of turmoil, scandal and financial troubles but she was strong-willed and smart enough to get through them.
Early years
Varina (pronounced Marina) was born in 1826 on a plantation in Louisiana to William and Margret (Kempe) Howell; schooled in Philadelphia; married widower Jefferson Davis in 1845 who later held offices of congressman, cabinet member, senator and president of the confederacy; drifted to Montreal, London, Paris and back to the United States after the Civil War.
This biography provides a brief ancestral history of Jefferson and Varina. Jefferson’s first wife was Sarah Knox Taylor, daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Taylor (later President). They married in 1835 and she died a few months after contracting malaria while on their honeymoon. It was 10 years before he would remarry — this time to 19-year-old Varina Howell. They would have six children and would be devastated by the early deaths of their four sons.
The book goes into some detail about her life with Jefferson — the 15 years before the Civil War living in Washington, D.C., which she considered the happiest years of her life, the four years in Richmond as the worst years when gossip was that she was either mulatto or Indian, her rocky relationships with Jefferson’s siblings over property and money and her up-and-down times with Jefferson concerning his long absences, controlling nature and association with other women.
Widowhood
Her widow years were spent in and around New York City, authoring a newspaper column, completing Jefferson’s biography and going on daily carriage rides through Central Park. She carried on an active correspondence all her adult life, hence so many details in this book. She met and conversed with Booker T. Washington and became friends with Julia (Dent) Grant (Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant).
Varina died of pneumonia in New York City in 1906, survived by a daughter, and was buried in Richmond with her husband and another daughter. President Theodore Roosevelt wired his condolences.