Western Swing 2022

Western Oklahoma was in full swing at 2022’s Western Swing. This year’s event begins Thursday at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

 File photo

It’s the jazz of the country and the swing of the cowboys.

For the ninth time, the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest returns to Lawton for its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and music showcase. The event will be held from Thursday to Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

