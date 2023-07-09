It’s the jazz of the country and the swing of the cowboys.
For the ninth time, the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest returns to Lawton for its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and music showcase. The event will be held from Thursday to Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
Western Swing as a subgenre of country music emerged in the 1930s and ‘40s and is still popular, especially in Texas. It drew much of its inspiration from jazz and swing, mixing the tradition with classic cowboy instruments and cowboy songs of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. After World War II, when Westerns were becoming the most popular form of Hollywood entertainment, musicians began to adopt the aesthetic, donning bolo ties and cowboy hats.
“It is easy to dance to,” said Jerry Harper, director of the festival, adding that it wasn’t necessary to be a gifted dancer to take part in the festivities. “Just come down and listen to some music.”
More than 400 tickets were sold during the three fun-filled days last year, and Harper hopes this year’s turnout will be similar.
Over eight hours of music are provided each day, with musicians and bands performing on stage as unpaid volunteers. More than a dozen bands and musicians will be performing over the course of the three days. Support and sponsorship also comes from the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau.
When the music starts
The music starts daily at 9:10 a.m., except Thursday, when it starts at 10:10 a.m. It ends at 9:50 p.m all three days. At noon on Saturday, a ceremony will be held honoring 12 musicians, singers and promoters of traditional Western Swing music.
Admission for non-members is $5 on Thursday and $10 Friday and Saturday. Members get free admission on Thursday and pay $5 on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, contact Jerry or Sandy Harper at 580-425-1999 or 580-425-1993.