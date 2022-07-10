When John Jones was 17 years old, he moved from Tennessee to Texas, and almost immediately fell in love with a quintessential Texas and Oklahoma tradition — Western Swing.
He started, like most people do, with Bob Wills.
“I was of course a big fan of Bob Wills and “Asleep at the Wheel” at first,” Jones said.
Jones took up drums and bass, and started playing the music he was hearing, joining in with other musicians along the way. Today, Jones is president of the Western Swing Society of the Southwest, a non-profit organization devoted to preserving and promoting the music — and the classic cowboy aesthetics — of Western Swing.
The society holds a yearly hall of fame induction ceremony at Lawton’s Great Plains Coliseum. It’s one of the society’s biggest events of the year, and features three days worth of performances, dancing and honors for the greats of the genre.
This week, the society will hold its annual ceremony, inducting seven new members to the Hall of Fame.
Jones is not only the president of the organization, but one of the inductees in the society’s hall of fame. It’s one of his favorite events of the year.
“I’ve been to all sort of ceremonies like this,” Jones said. “And this one is the nicest one. We all love coming to Lawton.”
Last year, the society’s hall of fame induction saw record attendance, with more than 300 people showing up each day. Jones said he expects a comparable turn-out this year.
While the style of music draws musicians and fans from all over the country, Jones said the style’s birthplace, North Texas and Oklahoma, is still the area where it’s most popular.
“The music started in the Fort Worth area,” Jones said. “It draws a lot of people, especially in more rural areas, where fiddle music is still alive, and is passed down by the older generation.”
The style, which is sometimes referred to as “Country Jazz,” drew much of its inspiration from the Jazz and Swing music popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s, mixing the tradition with classic Cowboy instruments and Cowboy songs of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. After World War II, when Westerns were becoming the most popular form of Hollywood entertainment in the country, musicians began to adopt the aesthetic, donning bolo ties and cowboy hats.
In its hey-day, the music was most loved in California, where Oklahomans and Texans fleeing the Dust Bowl moved in droves, bringing their music with them.
The society preserves the classic aesthetics of the music, wearing cowboy hats and dress clothes when they perform. Jones said the style has endured through the years, deeply influencing the Country music that came after it.
“Merle Haggard brought it back in the ‘70s, and you can hear some of it all over the place,” Jones said. “It’s a big part of the musical history of this country, and there are some who continue to keep it going.”