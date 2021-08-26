DUNCAN — Dust off your chaps and saddle up. The Western Spirit Celebration is returning to Duncan this weekend.
It’s been nearly 10 years since the last time longhorns and chuck wagons rested on the lawn of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center for the celebration, which revels in the traditions and culture of the Chisholm Trail.
“It was a very popular event in the past,” Scott Metelko, executive director of the Heritage Center, said. “We’re doing it in a very sustainable way now; we’re going to start off small and continue to grow over time.”
The celebration allows visitors to interact with history in a way that is tangible, according to Metelko. It will feature cowboys and cowgirls, longhorns, working dogs, reenactors, and traditional chuck wagon cooking. The wagon cooks will compete to make the best beans, biscuits and cobbler.
“I like the cooking competition aspect. It’s familiar to people because they see it on TV but we’re doing it in a little bit different of a way,” Metelko said. “They’re out there cooking with fire and 250-year-old technology. Sometimes it’s surprising just how good the food actually is.”
Julie McKinney, a long time Heritage Center board member who was involved in the organization of the celebration in the past, is excited for the festival’s return. Herself a former chuck wagon cook, she looks forward to sampling the grub cooked up by others. Chuck wagon cooking takes a special kind of skill, she said.
“You have limited space for cooking items. You don’t have a gas stove that you can just turn on, you’ve got to build up a fire. The expertise with the chuck wagon comes when the cook starts building the fire. They have to have the perfect coal to cook in a cast iron skillet or pot,” McKinney said. “Knowing how that works and getting to share that experience with people is neat.”
In addition to what are thought of as “traditional” representations of the West, the celebration also will demonstrate the diversity that existed at the time.
Wallace Moore, a historical reenactor, will speak about the Buffalo Soldiers, African American soldiers who served on the Western frontier following the Civil War.
“A lot of people think they know the story of the Buffalo Soldiers, but Wallace will be telling stories a lot of people probably haven’t heard,” Metelko said.
In addition, dancers from the Chickasaw Nation will give a demonstration.
“We are looking to rebuild a partnership with the Chickasaw Nation. This is their territory right here, and it was Native American land when the cattle drives were coming through,” Metelko said.
Though the celebration has been reined in some since its last outing, it still requires months of planning, Metelko said. It also takes a small army of volunteers.
“Our volunteer program has grown significantly this year. We have around 25 volunteers who will be on hand along with staff and board members during the celebration,” Metelko said.
The celebration is free and open to the public; there will be opportunities for visitors to donate to the Heritage Center directly or through a silent auction and raffles.
One silent auction item is the opportunity to win a 30-minute riding lesson with Ultimate Cowboy Showdown season 2 winner Katey Jo Gordon.
“Katey Jo was a part of our National Day of the Cowboy Celebration, and she will be out here taking pictures with people, and she’ll have her horse, Pedro, with her. He is apparently as much a star as she is,” Metelko said.
Not much of a rider? There also will be a raffle for a pair of boots from Crutcher’s Western Wear.
The celebration kicks off a week of fundraising for the Heritage Center during Texoma Gives, an area-wide nonprofit donation drive.