When I asked Wes Blanton of HiWay 62 to share his lifetime journey as a musician he offered a plethora of material to work with. Or, as he said in his best Karl Childers voice: “I hope this is enough for yer paper.”
For a man who’s been playing live music locally since 1976, Blanton has experience on most every instrument instrumental in forming a rock band. He hasn’t looked back.
“I can’t remember any time in my life where music hasn’t been in my life, or blood,” he said.
Blanton was born into music. His dad played harmonica and jaw harp and, he said, “had the prettiest whistle I’ve ever heard.”
“My mother played guitar, and both her brothers were pickers too. The harmonica was my first instrument. I was 8. I took it to school every Friday and played for my classmates.”
Later that same year, Blanton’s uncle, Raymond Gillentine, taught him his first chord, “a cheater G.” It followed with a Christmas gift of a guitar, albeit one with the strings about a ½-inch off the fretboard. It taught him his first class of improvisation.
“Of course, I couldn’t play that, so, I laid it down across my lap, and used a butter knife for a slide,” he said.
Sixth grade band offered a buzzkill when too many drummers stopped Blanton’s percussionist dream for a while. Fortunately, he had a trumpet at the house so he went with the brass.
“I played that old trumpet for the first year, to make sure I liked it,” he said. “The next year, my folks bought me a new trumpet, but drums were still in my brain.”
He began filling in for drummers at football games in eighth grade and by his junior year, Blanton was first chair percussionist. It’s about perseverance and following a love. He ended up drumming in marching season and for the jazz band while continuing the trumpet during the concert season. But a kid wants to rock, you know.
“In 1976, there were a few bands in Cache, America,” he said. “It just so happened, that some guys in my neighborhood, who I’d known for years, had a band. They had a rehearsal house right across the alley from our house. Sometimes, I wouldn’t hear any drums, and eventually, I got my nerve up and knocked on the door.”
Sure, Blanton knew these guys. But it was a “band house” and it took some persuasion before he was let inside. More confidence than experience on a full kit, he took a chance when he saw it.
“I basically sat down and just started playing,” he said. “I was in! I was 12.”
At 19, Blanton began playing professionally as a singer and drummer for Bitter Sweet. That’s led to a dozen bands he’s been in over the years. He credits it to versatility.
“Since then, I’ve played whatever I’ve needed to, whether it was drums, bass, or guitar,” he said.
Blanton played in Bitter Sweet from 1976-1981. His resume followed with a variety of experiences: Fantasy, 1983-1984, drums/vocals; Facts, 1984-1988, drums/vocals; Krutch with his sideband at the time HiWay 62, 1984-1988, drums/vocals; Sweetwater, 1989-1990, bass/vocals; Lb. Salt, 1990-1991, bass/vocals; HiWay 62, 1991-1994, guitar/vocals; Joker, 1994-1996, guitar/vocals; Smokin’ Okies, 2000-2015; and a return to HiWay 62 in 2017 to the present.
As much as he loves performing, Blanton said he’s found a passion in 2016 in teaching and sharing music through guitar lessons at the Cache Christian Church.
“I’m really proud of all my students,” he said. “I get as much, or more, out of it, as my students do.”
No matter the litany of instruments he’s learned to play, Blanton finds a way. He credits a love for learning new things and lives by the adage of trying something new every day. Music has that kind of punch to your soul. It soothes you and it inspires you. It inspires you to make the music you appreciate.
You’ll see and hear it next time you catch HiWay 62 on stage.
“I’ve seen how music can be, and is, a healer,” he said. “I set goals and go after them. That’s in everything I do.”
This week’s choice for the Songs from the Sequestration is the 2018 album by YOB, “Our Raw Heart.” It’s truly one of the more remarkable albums I’ve heard from start to finish in a while. It would definitely be considered “heavy” but it’s more in its mood than its metal. Slow and ascending, these epic songs are carried by vocals that hint at times at what Mastodon would sound like with elements of Chris Cornell’s voice in the mix as one of the vocalists. Drop out for awhile and indulge it a listen: https://youtu.be/VunIoLslYrE.
This week’s edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist was all about the hard rock and heavy metal sounds from Southwest Oklahoma. This line-up offered some high-volume power and energy and serves as a sort of love letter to the music, its musicians and fans. For many, metal is the fabric that holds their world together.
Check out this playlist for the Heavy SWOK Showcase: Titan Metal, “Crawling Across the Dead”; Allusion, “No Excuses”; Chasing the Coyote, “Holy Serpent”; Thunder Horse, “Demons Speak”; and DeadCore, “Killusionist.”
It’s always fun to highlight Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s heavy music community. It’s the root of where this column began, first as an inkling with a profile about Machines of Perdition (MOP).
Around 2011 and 2012, heavy metal was king here, in large part thanks to the efforts of Miss Kay with the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. The venue that holds just under 200 people before COVID-19 caused occupancy to be cut in half still remains “the” spot for touring bands as they trek from Oklahoma City and/or Tulsa into Texas. For many road warriors, it is a sign you’re “making it” in your way. With fans that support the sound, many have called Lawton a second hometown for their fanbase.
The pandemic has caused a shutdown for much of the local live scene, at least in the city limits, so the metal club’s legacy is dormant, awaiting a time for safe congregation at the stage and in the pit.
As other styles of music have bloomed around here, from rap to red dirt and beyond, many of the elder metal bands have left legacies remembered on band stickers posted in the local club. MOP, Sins of the Earth, Dead By First Light, Komatryp, Against 72, Grel, Day of the Sick, Spill and several more are remembered by often legendary live shows. Many have been the soundtrack for Fort Sill basic training graduates who served in war.
Those veterans still vibrant and creating like DeadCore and Backwash, are being joined by several of the acts from the radio show as well as others like Titan Metal, Desecration Conflict, Sunlander and Drop Dead Dammit to keep the heart of Southwest Oklahoma metal beating.
Jokey continued the month of Stephen Wright-inspired “meta” giggles with the joke set-up:
“We talked about ewe.”
Turn your radio dial to Magic 95.3 FM Radio around 6:25 p.m. each Thursday (if not much earlier) or stream the half-hour show online: http://s1.phx.icastcenter.com/start/kmgz953/ or www.onlineradiobox.com; or on the Apple or Android apps or on the TuneIn app, or: http://www.kmgz.com/.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
#Sundaymonium — Remember that every Sunday night you can listen to a rebroadcast of the prior week’s show followed by this latest show: 6 p.m., Artist Showcase Series: Dani Carson; 6:30 p.m., Heavy SWOK Showcase.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.