Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Music, beers, German cuisine. $3 cover charge for adults today and Saturday after 3 p.m.; children under age 12 free. 357-1192 or 357-1483.
Monarch Butterfly Watch at Hackberry Flat, southeast of Frederick: 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday. Free, but reservations by contacting melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or (405) 990-4977. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240 to Crawford Rd to the center.
Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival, opening 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, downtown Medicine Park and Bath Lake Stage. Art displays; flute music with open mic and scheduled performers. Free admission. Information at medicinepark.com.
Duncan Public Library Book Sale, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 3785 N. Highway 81, Duncan. Free admission. 255-0636.
Saturday Night Lights in Lawton 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square. Hosted by C3 Car Club Lawton.
Cameron University Commencement, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Stadium. Open to students who completed degrees in December 2019, May and July 2020, or will earn degree in December 2020.
Indigenous People’s Day, beginning 9 a.m. Monday, south side of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Blessing and opening, 9 a.m., followed by proclamation, overview by Cornel Pewewardy and Heather Towne, keynote speech by Julian Guerrero. Beginning at 3 p.m. at the east pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park, opening ceremony, update on Lawton Public Schools initiative, IPD Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita Johnson, and closing ceremony. Free.
