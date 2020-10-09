Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Music, beers, German cuisine. $3 cover charge for adults today and Saturday after 3 p.m.; children under age 12 free. 357-1192 or 357-1483.

Monarch Butterfly Watch at Hackberry Flat, southeast of Frederick: 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday. Free, but reservations by contacting melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or (405) 990-4977. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240 to Crawford Rd to the center.

Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival, opening 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, downtown Medicine Park and Bath Lake Stage. Art displays; flute music with open mic and scheduled performers. Free admission. Information at medicinepark.com.

Duncan Public Library Book Sale, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 3785 N. Highway 81, Duncan. Free admission. 255-0636.

Saturday Night Lights in Lawton 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square. Hosted by C3 Car Club Lawton.

Cameron University Commencement, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Stadium. Open to students who completed degrees in December 2019, May and July 2020, or will earn degree in December 2020.

Indigenous People’s Day, beginning 9 a.m. Monday, south side of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Blessing and opening, 9 a.m., followed by proclamation, overview by Cornel Pewewardy and Heather Towne, keynote speech by Julian Guerrero. Beginning at 3 p.m. at the east pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park, opening ceremony, update on Lawton Public Schools initiative, IPD Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita Johnson, and closing ceremony. Free.

—Complied by Kim McConnell

kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com

