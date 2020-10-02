Weekend events:
2020 Horn Showcase Classic, opens 7 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission. Hosted by the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. www.tlbaa.org.
An Evening With the Artists: Matthew D. Hughes and Greg Erway, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Chisholm Trail Arts Council Art Gallery, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Opening reception for exhibit that will remain on display through Nov. 12. 252-4160.
Prayer Walk for America, 8:45 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Cameron Baptist Church, 2610 SW 27th. Free.
Lawton Farmers Market Harvest Craft Show and Art Walk, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Cameron University Stadium parking lot, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Admission free.
Car Cruz at Walters, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, downtown Walters. Car show, vendors, games, entertainment. 471-3174 or Facebook: Walters Chamber of Commerce.
Monarch Butterfly Watch, Hackberry Flat, southeast of Frederick: 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 4, 5, 9; 9 a.m. Sunday and Oct. 5, 6, 9, 10. Reservations by contacting melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or (405) 990-4977. Getting there: from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240 to Crawford Rd to the center.
Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember, 12:45-3:30 p.m. Sunday, at the children's memorial garden, located at the Northwest 3rd Street entrance to Elmer Thomas Park.