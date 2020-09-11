The following activities are planned in Southwest Oklahoma this weekend:
Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail, 5-10 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street in downtown Duncan. Food trucks, wine available for purchase. Admission $10 for both days; tickets for today’s Italian Dinner $30 (limited number available). 252-8696 or www.mainstreetduncan.net.
Auditions for Trail of Fear Scream Park 2020 season, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the park, 11101 E. Lee. (844) 332-FEAR.
Outlaw Jesse James Festival, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Cement. Food, crafts, games, live music, mock gun fight, dance that begins at 8 p.m. Free admission. (405) 320-2077 or cementcommunityassociation.com.
Fish Fry by the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Masonic Pilot Lodge, H and 8th Street, Elgin. $7. Fundraiser for Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program. awest@elginps.net or mevon@elginps.net.
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra concert “Music Makes Life Better,” featuring David Kim, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, broadcast on Fidelity Channel 5 (MeTV) and streaming on the philharmonic’s website: www.lawtonphil.com. Kim will be playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, alongside the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra. Free.
