“The Lovebirds” is the latest movie to make the jump from would-be box office disaster to streaming darling, and it’s probably for the best.
On paper, the movie has all of the ingredients to become a passably enjoyable romantic comedy in an era where those types of movies just aren’t that popular. It borrows heavily from 2018’s “Game Night,” in which a couple must solve an murder enveloped in the most absurdist circumstances imaginable. The proven structure is there, its stars are more than capable and share good chemistry, but the final product is really nothing more than a boring romp in which the few laughs that are to be had are overshadowed by grating characters that often sound like walking stereotypes.
Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s Jibran and Leilani are a couple destined for a breakup after a quick romantic pairing at the start of the film. He’s a “failed” documentary filmmaker and she’s a social media-obsessed “shallow” girlfriend. After four years together, the two cannot stand each other without constantly arguing — culminating in a breakup that’s punctuated by Jibran striking a man on a bicycle. Another man quickly commandeers their car, passing himself off as an FBI agent, and then proceeds to repeatedly run over the bicyclist, killing him, before leaving.
The setup is funny and offers promise — if not for the straight five minutes of bickering and argumentative dialogue that is the antithesis of humor. The conflict between Jibran and Leilani is at the core of the movie, but their constant arguments quickly turn old. One could simply reread old text messages with their ex to get the same emotion.
As soon as the fake FBI agent leaves, a white woman calls the cops to tell them she’s seen a murder committed by an “interracial couple.” The obviously made-for-2020 punchline continues with the woman fumbling over herself to explain that she’s not accusing them of murder simply because one is black and the other is Middle Eastern. Maybe the joke would play better a few months ago, when the movie was originally supposed to be released, but it really comes off as insensitive and downright tone deaf now.
“The Lovebirds” neither completely ignores the races of its two leads, nor leans on it heavily as a crutch. Much of the movie would play out in almost the same way, but the couple do run into several situations that are exacerbated by their race. Much of the time, those conflicts and engagements are handled very well — showcasing multiracial casting that helps improve the story and offer minority races a great opportunity to lead a film. This isn’t a movie that spotlights the characters for some hollow “diversity points,” but rather offers plenty of subtext that can be used for learning moments — especially in today’s climate — without going overboard and beating the audience over the head, ala 2004’s “Crash.”
Nanjiani and Rae are great in their respective roles and share good chemistry together. This is Nanjiani’s second collaboration with director Michael Showalter, after the two worked on “The Big Sick” in 2017. The two play off each other well and help ground some of the more absurd moments of a very absurd movie. If left to their own devices, the two could really carry a movie together. But they’re let down so much by the script and the dialogue. So many of the verbal jokes fail to land. The physical comedy is great. Rae’s body language and facial expressions set off entire scenes with laughter. But too many jokes are bogged down, or simply buried, by the constant emphasis on argument and conflict between the two. It’s really disappointing.
With another pass at the script, “The Lovebirds” could have been something truly special. It offers the hope of a mystery-tinged romantic comedy with racial subtext. It doesn’t treat its audience as stupid — as so many modern comedies are one to do these days. But it never really nails that character balance between the conflict and the comedy. Ninjiani and Rae deserved better than a middle-of-the-road, somewhat forgettable comedy that will be lost amongst a sea of equally-forgettable experiences in the streaming world.
“The Lovebirds” is available now on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.