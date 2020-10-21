The next-generation of video game consoles launch less than three weeks, and backward compatibility is going to play a pivotal role in subsidizing the launch lineups of both consoles.
The COVID-19 pandemic will be in its eighth month when the consoles launch in November, and that’s caused major problems with video game development in what is already a tumultuous time. Almost all launch titles come in hot as developers struggle to learn new hardware and crank out games on a hard deadline with shorter development periods. Throw in a nasty virus and matters are made even worse.
Thankfully, both Sony and Microsoft will have a very large catalog of games from this previous generation ready to play at launch. Sony estimates 99 percent of all PlayStation 4 games will be playable at launch on the PlayStation 5 — many with performance boosts that will maximize performance and resolutions. Those titles won’t take advantage of the PS5’s new controller features, or utilize the new SSD technology beyond slightly faster load times, but it will still be the definitive way to enjoy those games.
Microsoft, on the other hand, has taken a different approach to backward compatibility. Most Xbox One games will run on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but many will include substantial upgrades. On a game-by-game basis, developers can optimize their backward compatible titles to take advantage of the new hardware by increasing resolutions to native 4K, boosted framerates up to 120 frames per second and system-wide HDR implementation.
These new features not only make the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X the definitive experiences for all backward compatible titles, but also open new avenues for developers to squeeze a little more life out of legacy titles. It also boosts an extremely anemic launch lineup for Microsoft.
It’s obvious that Microsoft was positioning “Halo Infinite” as its premier launch title for the next-generation systems. A high quality traditional “Halo” title would have left a crater in the lineup that no other title — short of “Call of Duty Black Ops” and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” — would have survived. There was simply no need to push developers to get their games out for launch when it would have gone against “Halo.” So when Microsoft made the correct decision to delay “Halo Infinite” into next year, it left a crater of a different sort — a massive hole in a launch that could not be filled. Perhaps that’s why Microsoft has shifted so much of its marketing and attention toward backward compatibility.
That marketing continued Tuesday with the announcement that the “Master Chief Collection” is coming to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on Nov. 17 — less than a week post-launch. The new update will include 120 FPS multiplayer and campaigns across the collection, along with 4K resolutions and increased graphical fidelity. If Microsoft can’t launch “Halo Infinite” with the new consoles, it will at least bring most of the history of “Halo” to the next generation. Surprisingly, there’s no new information on “Halo 5: Guardians,” or the two “Halo Wars” titles, which are both available on the Xbox One. This is Microsoft’s gameplan right now: focus heavily on the ecosystem’s back catalog at launch.
That’s not to say the idea of playing hundreds of additional games at launch is a bad one. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be the only places to play Xbox games dating all the way back to the original Xbox, which launched in 2001. There will be 20 years of gaming available on these two new systems — something that has never been replicated at a console launch before. But when one is dropping as much as $500 on a new console with the latest in computer gaming technology, one wants something to take advantage of that hardware in a way that no previous console could before, right?
That’s the quandary both Microsoft and Sony find themselves in heading forward. At least Sony has a fair selection of launch titles — even if some are cross-platform — including “Sackboy Adventures” and “Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” Ironically, the most impressive launch title showcased so far, “Demon’s Souls,” is a remake of a PlayStation 3 game.
Microsoft’s exclusive lineup consists of “Gears Tactics,” a game that was already released on the PC earlier this year, and will also be available on the Xbox One. There will not be a game developed solely for next-generation hardware available on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X until December with “The Medium.”
Still, there’s no doubt that the two next-generation Xbox consoles and PlayStation 5 will sell out at launch. Even the Wii U sold out its initial launch allotment before cratering for the remainder of its lifespan. Both Sony and Microsoft have an army of developers across dozens of teams. The pandemic has created unique problems never seen before in the industry, but those problems also extend to consumers who almost certainly have less money to spend now than they did eight months ago. For many, it might be a good idea to sit tight and wait for better games to come.
Josh Rose lives in Lawton.