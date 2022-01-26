Ways to keep your digital footprint small

I’ve never met someone that enjoys online ads. I’ve never known someone to open their web browser and proclaim, “well would you look at that, I’ve just seen the same ad for a new kitchen set for the 100th time, how grand.”
Unfortunately, digital advertising is something we have to deal with on a daily basis, whether we want to or not. Thankfully, there are some steps you can take to help curb your exposure to online advertising – and at the same time, curb online advertisers’ access to you and your digital fingerprint.
For the most part, average users are getting exposed to digital advertising on their phones more than any other devices. Many of these ads are usually targeted ads, from advertisers who have scraped information about you from your social media profiles, your Google searches and more.
Ad tracking is a way for advertisers to track you across the internet, from website to website, device to device. These advertisers track your online behavior, scraping every bit of data they can from you to assemble and online personality. Then they use that data to target you with specific ads. This is accomplished through cookies, web trackers, browser fingerprints, and more online tools.
Advertisers aren’t just learning your name, age, gender, or approximate location either. They are learning intimate details about you. Where you shop, what you are currently shopping for, and how likely you are to buy it within the next few days.
Advertising and data mining are endlessly debatable topics. But if you’ve made the decision that you want advertisers to be able to track you less you’ve probably made your mind up about online privacy. While it’s nearly impossible to reclaim all of your data, you can at least put up roadblocks to it.
One very easy roadblock is to turn off ad tracking on your main device. If you’re on an Apple device, you’ll want to enable the “limit ad tracking” feature. You can access this option by going into your phone’s settings, selecting “privacy” and then navigating to “advertising” where you enable this setting.
If you’re an Android person, you’ll want to also navigate to your phone’s settings, then to the “Google” option, then to “ads” where you cans elect “opt out of ad personalization.” You can also reset your advertising ID here to hypothetically remove your ID from the connection it has to your data.
While this will not keep you from seeing ads online, it will at least make it more difficult for advertisers to use your own habits and patterns against you. Of course, this could be a double-edged sword. Without that information you’ll still be seeing ads, it’s just that they will have little to no relevance to you personally.
But if you’re anything like me, the smaller your digital footprint, the better you feel.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly tech column for The Lawton Constitution.