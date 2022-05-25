When Elon Musk first announced he was thinking about buying Twitter, the announcement was mostly met with laughs and internet memes. The infamously eccentric billionaire is not exactly known for his followthrough. But to the surprise — and horror — of many, he has tried to make good on his announcement.
But first, a quick recap.
If you don’t know who Elon Musk is then please stop reading now. I’m not gatekeeping, if you don’t know who Musk is I genuinely want you to remain blessed by this absence of knowledge. But if you must know, Musk is for all intents and purposes the richest man in the world.
Ask one of musk’s many followers how he made his billions and they will prattle on about how he founded a bunch of different companies and built himself up from nothing as an immigrant. The truth is far more complicated.
Musk, whose mother is a super model and whose father owned an emerald mine, was by no means a poor, working class kid. Nor did Musk “invent” Tesla so much as he bought his way in.
All you really need to know about Musk, is that he has incomprehensible wealth. Instead of using it for something good like, say, ending world hunger, he has chosen to make commercial flamethrowers and launch sports cars into space.
It’s not a secret that I’m no fan of Musk, but I will say I never thought he would actually go through with his loudly public claim of purchasing Twitter. After all, he had flirted with the idea of creating his own social media network to rival the site — though I didn’t expect him to go through with that, either.
So when Musk officially put in a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter I was shocked. But, as was to be expected with anything Musk touches, the deal quickly became a public spectacle with Musk recently announcing that the deal was “on hold,” until Twitter made a full inquiry into the amount of fake accounts that exist on the network.
According to Twitter there is “no such thing” as a deal like this being “on hold” and Musk is still under contract to purchase the network sooner or later. But it does seem as though Musk might be looking for an exit strategy.
It is still possible for him to get out of the deal, Twitter’s board doesn’t seem very fond of him and Twitter employees have threatened all kinds of walk outs and protests if Musk takes over.
But it does still seem likely that the deal will go through and Musk will end up saddled with a social network that he essentially bought because he didn’t like its policies.
I suppose time will tell if this will they/won’t they drama plays out in Musk’s favor. And judging by his apparent desire to back out of the deal, it’s hard to say which way his favor lies. I know for my money, I’d bet on Musk either not gaining control, or only gaining control for a short time before Twitter changes entirely or is sold off to the next highest bidder.