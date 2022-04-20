Some of the biggest news to come out of the tech world this last week was Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover of Twitter.
If you aren’t familiar with Musk, well frankly I’m not sure where you’ve been these past few years but I want the address as I would like to escape his presence too. Musk is an “eccentric” billionaire who is occasionally the world’s richest person depending on where Jeff Bezos’ fortunes are on any given day.
He is known for his companies SpaceX and Tesla. He is also known for big publicity stunts like selling commercial flamethrowers, launching a sports car into space and crashing cryptocurrency markets with a single tweet.
Musk is one of the most controversial figures on the planet, with most people either firmly in his camp or aggressively opposed to him. But if there is one thing that people seem to agree on right now, it’s that his purchase of Twitter would be a bad move.
After Musk became a majority shareholder in the company a few weeks back, he initiated an attempt to purchase the company in full for an ungodly sum of money. This set off alarm bells across the tech world, with most people arguing that Musk’s purchase would be harmful to the overall user experience.
Musk, of course, disagrees. In his filing he spoke about making Twitter a bastion for free speech. Sure, on the surface that sounds great. But Musk isn’t actually talking about freedom of speech as we understand it. He is talking about a distorted idea of freedom of speech where freedom means lack of consequences.
Musk has suggested that he would use his powers as owner to push back against Twitter’s content moderation in a bid to remove Twitter’s user guidelines. Essentially, Musk wants anyone to be able to post anything on Twitter free from consequence. Users are currently able to post anything they’d like, but if they violate the guidelines, they face repercussions. Musk would seek to remove both the repercussion and the guidelines.
This is the distorted, grotesque “freedom of speech” that far right proponents are often advocating for — the ability to espouse hatred and violence without fear of consequence. Under musk, Twitter would become a dangerous place for everyone — but particularly women, people of color, religious minorities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community that are nearly always the targets of this kind of hate speech.
Musk’s vision for Twitter is also completely unsustainable, according to the experts. The world has seen what happens when social media platforms claim to be “the wild west” when it comes to content moderation — they sink under the weight of their own hatred and bigotry. Just look at what happened to Parler. Unchecked hate speech drives away users and advertisers alike.
Thankfully, Musk’s takeover seems unlikely given the response from Twitter’s board, which pushed back strongly against the takeover attempt. We will see what happens, but ultimately it seems unlikely that Musk will be allowed his chance to destroy one of the most successful social media platforms around.