I am going to qualify this piece by saying that I am a longtime Spotify subscriber. I have had a subscription for over six years. I made the switch to Spotify from Pandora and never looked back. As someone who listens to music constantly, I love the freedom that it offers me. That being said, Spotify scares me.
When I was in my late teens and early 20s I played in a few different bands. It was a great time and I had a lot of fun. Though we had no hopes, or dreams, of making it anywhere, I got to meet a lot of people in bands that were going places. And today I’m still friends with some members of small indie bands with dedicated followings.
Some of those bands have their music on Spotify out of necessity. Spotify is a must for up and coming bands because it allows artists to get their music to the masses quicker and easier than any other platform except perhaps for YouTube. Let’s face it, no one has bought a CD in years and buying a digital album isn’t worth your time when you can get a Spotify subscription and have access to an entire digital library of music.
But here is the problem, this new form of music consumption means that many small bands see almost no money from people actually listening to their music. Spotify pays rights holders anywhere between $0.006 and $0.0084 per play. If an artist is on a label, that means splitting pennies between producers, band members, record labels etc.
This leaves small bands and indie artists struggling to make up that gap with tickets to live shows and merchandise sales. Spotify, as wonderful as it is as a concept, has effectively devalued music. And now, they are trying to do the same thing to podcasts.
Podcasts, as I’ve written about before in this column, are one of the few “free agents” in terms of production. Anyone can start a podcast and, as long as they have the know-how, get that podcast produced and placed online for everyone to listen to. But recently, Spotify has been buying up popular podcasts and podcast producers.
The reason this worries me is that, by buying up the most popular podcasts and podcast platforms, Spotify is establishing itself as the number one place for podcasts, much the way it has done with music. The company’s purchases are threatening to create content droughts in other areas of the digital landscape.
Right now, you can still log on to most podcast apps and find popular podcasts mixed in with brand new, indie podcasts. But soon that may not be the case. And if the most popular podcasts are only available on Spotify it leaves little room for smaller producers to grow.
I suppose the issue becomes, how do we fight this? Spotify is a billion-dollar company and losing even a few thousand subscribers isn’t going to create change. My suggestion is to continue to supporter independent musical artists and podcasters through crowdfunding sites like Patreon.
If you aren’t familiar, Patreon is a website that content creators can use as a kind of personal fundraising. Fans can pledge to support a creators Patreon at certain funding levels usually in exchange for extra perks. It’s one of the best ways I know to prop up smaller creators.
If Spotify succeeds in purchasing all the rights to the largest podcasts, those smaller creators will need all the help and support they can get.