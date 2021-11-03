It’s no secret that big tech companies practice some harmful policies. You don’t need to look much farther than the evidence that Facebook was purposefully pushing out stories that elicited anger more often than any other emotion in order to generate more interaction on their platform – regardless of the outcome.
Rarely do the policies these companies put in place, or the battles that they decide to wage, actually benefit their users. It’s one of the many sad truths about our corporate-run world that consumers/users are rarely the first consideration when a company makes a decision. Profits above people, that has been the unofficial corporate slogan in the U.S. for decades.
I know it might sound like I’m on my soapbox, but I promise this is going somewhere.
While a corporate policy is a frustrating if unavoidable price to pay for the modern comforts of technology, there is an even more frustrating aspect of the corporate world that harms the consumer: fights between companies.
It was recently announced that Google, the parent company of YouTube, would be removing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps from Roku devices. While anyone that has downloaded the apps previously will still have access to them (at least for now) customers who have not downloaded the apps will no longer be able to do so after Dec. 9.
This isn’t the first time this has happened specifically with the YouTube apps. Google had a similar feud with Amazon in 2017 which caused the company to pull the apps from Amazon’s streaming devices. While Amazon and Google eventually resolved their differences, it nevertheless set a precedent.
Sure, Roku and Google may also resolve their dispute in time, but it still unnecessarily and adversely affects consumers. These sorts of disputes should bear the consumer in mind when they begin but, like a single child in the middle of a divorce, the consumer is often leveraged by one company to force the other’s hand.
You might recall the spat a few years ago between Apple and Epic that took place over Epic’s massively popular game “Fortnite.” In that dispute, Apple was angry over Epic’s refusal to cut them in on the money the game was making through its in game microtransactions. Eventually this led to Apple pulling the game from their stores and cutting off service, causing millions of parents to pull their hair out in frustration after their kids could no longer play that game they loved so much.
And the list goes on. This sort of behavior is nothing new, and it isn’t reserved solely for tech companies. But since tech companies are the largest and most influential to modern society, their actions and feuds have the most outsized effect on the average consumer. These sorts of inter-corporate fights are one of the many reasons the U.S. federal government has been pushing for big anti-trust reforms within the tech world.