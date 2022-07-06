If you’ve been following this column for any amount of time, you’ll know that I’ve never been much of a cryptocurrency fan. The 21st Century Monopoly money of the internet has done little to prove itself.
When I first heard about Bitcoin back in 2014, I thought the idea was interesting. Create a decentralized currency capable of universal ownership tracing through the magic of the blockchain. But what started as a promising anti-capitalist technology quickly devolved into the biggest pyramid scheme of the century.
And now it’s all collapsing.
You may have heard the news about the “Crypto Winter,” but the downfall of the digital currency has been predicted before. So what makes this time different? For starters, people are paying attention.
Perhaps it’s a byproduct of rising inflation in traditional markets, but the sudden and volatile drop in the price of crypto has seen mass selloffs unlike any previous drop. The resulting sell offs have only pushed the price lower. Bitcoin, the flagship crypto currency, has lost almost 70 percent of its total value since last November.
Globally, the crypto market has lost over $2 trillion in wealth since the decline began last November.
There may be a larger player in the game affecting prices outside of simple inflation: the specter of government regulation.
Last week, the European Union passed landmark legislation that would regulate nearly every provider of cryptocurrency services. It marked the first step into governments finding ways to regulate the thus far anarchic online currency.
In the United States, there have been several proposals for crypto regulations. Staunch crypto-critic Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a bill that would impose strict checks on crypto trade. The threat of this regulation has sent investors scattering, with many selling off their stashes while they could outside of the watchful gaze of government regulators.
The crypto crash has also affected the newly-minted world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well. NFTs work along the same lines as crypto by employing block chain technology. Unfortunately, NFTs are an even bigger scam than crypto in terms of actualized value. And, again much like crypto, NFTs originally had a promising premise. When they were first developed the claim was that NFTs would allow artists to get paid for their work, what they turned into was a version of digital collector’s cards with no regulation and artificially inflated worth — none of which went to any real artists.
It’s hard for anyone to say whether this crash will be the one that really does in the crypto market. The crypto world has faced hardship before and always seems to find a way to crawl back up. But if nothing else, this massive sell off might make non-investor think twice before dipping a toe into the wild, unregulated world of cryptocurrency.