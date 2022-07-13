It’s been two years since I started writing this weekly column. Wannabe Wired was originally conceived as a way to share tips and tricks for the less technically savvy reader. Overtime, it evolved into a place for me to share explainers, insights and opinions about the broader world of technology.
News from Silicon Valley can often feel overwhelming for the people who aren’t constantly tapped into the pulse of the tech world. I have ended up writing deep dives into topics I never expected, from meme culture to the planned obsolescence of ink cartridges. Even for someone that thinks of themselves as pretty up to date, I still find that the news moves so fast that it can be hard to stay informed.
That’s one of the reasons I wrote so many explainers in this space. I wanted to try and help our readers keep up with the fast pace of technological innovation. I feel like I’ve done an OK job. I hope you’ve enjoyed this column at least. I hope it’s made you laugh a few times. But maybe more importantly, I hope it’s made you think.
You’re probably thinking right now, “he’s ramping up to something.” Well, you’re right, I am. This is my last Wannabe Wired column. In fact, I’m writing this on my final day as a reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
I am moving on to bigger pastures, but I want you all to know that I’ll miss you. I’ll miss bumping into you around town and hearing how much you loved one of these columns, or the 580 Monthly magazine (which I will continue to write for occasionally), one of my stories or any other aspect of my work with The Constitution.
So for this final column, I decided to go back to the original idea and list my top 10 things you should know from my past columns.
Automation
In my column “Don’t Fear the Automated Reaper,” I dove into why you shouldn’t buy-in to the fear mongering surrounding automation. The ultimate conclusion, automation does not equal a one-to-one job loss ratio, and in fact has been predicted to add between eight to nine percent of all new jobs in the next decade.
The Metaverse and the future of the internet
I’ve written a lot about Facebook and the state of social media over the last two years. Recently, with the launch of the Metaverse, I speculated what a future with full body immersion might look like. The conclusion is simple: just don’t. Social media sites are already collecting an increasingly alarming amount of data about us, there is no reason to immerse ourselves further.
The Power of Googling
In this final column I’d like to reveal a secret that your IT workers have been keeping with you — they Google how to do stuff all the time. I’ve often said the most powerful tool in a tech worker’s arsenal is the Google search bar. There is no question out there that Google can’t answer, metaphorically speaking. So don’t be afraid to Google it. It can get you out of a surprising number of binds.
Learning to love Wikipedia
It took me a few years to come to terms with Wikipedia as a legitimate source of information, not because I had experienced any personal malfeasances on the website, but because it was a line fed to me by countless teachers over the years. The truth is, Wikipedia is a blessing. The site is a wellspring of information available, for free, to anyone with an internet connection. And that is a truly remarkable feat.
Put the phone down
Back in the dark days of 2020 I wrote a column about doom scrolling, the act of reading endless dystopian nightmare stories on social media. Which is why my fifth “thing you should know” is that it’s OK to put your phone down. Seriously, you can leave it in another room even. I know, it seems wild, but it’s not only doable, it’s advisable.
The dangers of Ransomware
The best means of protecting yourself against potential ransomware attacks is to do your due diligence. Make sure to keep malware protection up to date on your systems. Keep offline backups of all of your systems and make sure that they stay updated regularly.
Audiobooks are a godsend
You can download Audible for free, though there is a subscription cost to join the service, but existing Amazon Prime members get signup bonuses. Additionally, the free Libby app will let you check out thousands of audiobooks with just a library card. If you’ve hesitated to jump on the audiobook bandwagon now is a great time to get on board. Just give them a shot, honestly, what do you have to lose?
The Golden Rule
Turning it off and on again is an easy fix for what is often not an easily identifiable problem. Though sometimes it can a bit tricky to know when you have actually turned something off. The easiest solution is to perform a “hard reset.” Which basically means completely shutting down the computer for at least 15 seconds and then starting it back up. This is opposed to a “soft reset” which would be simply choosing the “restart” option from your device.
The origins of the computer bug
The term Computer Bug was created because way back in the 1940s, a computer engineer at Harvard named Grace Hopper was having issues with one of her computers causing strange outputs. It was discovered that a moth, an actual bug, had flown inside of the massive machine to cause the high strangeness. And thus, the term computer bug was born.
Cryptocurrency
Bad for the planet, bad for your bank account — just say no.
Thank you all for letting me keep you entertained every Wednesday for the last two years. If you want to continue to follow my work, I’m on Twitter where I share my writing from across the spectrum. In the words of Douglas Adam, so long, and thanks for all the fish.