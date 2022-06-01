Wannabe wired: Spare the rice if your phone gets wet

Today is the first day of June which for many means a return to the water. From lakes to pools, the summer months draw us inexorably to places where our devices can get wet.
Look, it’s okay, we’ve all been there. Maybe you were walking along the water’s edge at a pool party and a friend decides it will be hilarious to push you in. Maybe you were on a dock trying to snap a selfie with some friends and your phone slipped out of your hands. Whatever the case may be, we’ve all dealt with a wet phone at some point in our lives.
What’s the first thing you do when your phone gets wet? Why you throw it in rice, right?
The “wet phone in rice trick” has been a well-known fix for as long as we’ve had smartphones. I can still remember putting an old flip phone into a bag of rice after accidentally dropping it in the sink. But, much like the belief that dogs can’t see colors or sleepwalkers are dangerous if you wake them, the rice trick is a prevalent myth that has somehow become “common knowledge.”
The belief behind the rice trick is that the uncooked rice will “soak up” the moisture in a phone and prevent lasting damage. While the logic might seem sound, tests have shown that rice has little to no positive effects on a wet phone. Sure, over time the rice my absorb some of the moisture, but not nearly enough to make a difference.
So, if not rice, then what should you do in the event your phone somehow ends up in the water this summer?
The first thing you want to do is get it out of the water as quickly as you can. That probably sounds like a no-brainer, but the longer your phone is in the water the more likely it is to suffer lasting damage.
Once you get it out shut it off immediately. Powering down helps prevent possible failures.
You will then want to remove the SIM card and battery if at all possible.
Next, you will want to dry it out. While you could use a drying agent like silica gel, one of the most effective ways is to air the phone out. To do this, Apple recommends placing the phone in a dry environment with constant airflow. It can even be set in front of a fan in order to facilitate the drying.
Finally, and this is the most important step, do not turn your phone back on immediately. Resist the urge to power-up. Turning the phone on before all of the water is cleared could lead to serious issues down the road.
Now, you might be thinking to yourself “but is the rice really hurting anything? Can’t I just keep doing what I’m doing?” The problem with the rice trick is that, ultimately, it might be doing more harm than good. The rice could actually be speeding up the corrosion of the phone’s delicate circuit board.
So, if you happen to find yourself with a wet phone this summer, leave the rice at home.