Social media has been buzzing with advice from abortion rights advocates this last week for women to delete fertility and menstrual cycle tracking apps off of their phones.
The advice comes in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court opinion indicating the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade — eliminating the right to an abortion in the United States and allowing states like Oklahoma to criminalize the often lifesaving medical procedure.
The fear is that these apps, which are used by millions of people as useful tools for monitoring their health, could be selling data to organizations intent on seeing women who seek abortions prosecuted.
This advice is not an overreaction.
We already know that digital privacy is a joke. We have no recourse, short of going entirely off-grid, to stop data leaks. At best we can take safety precautions to help mitigate what is sold to the highest bidder, and even then we have seen that big tech companies are often unscrupulous when it comes to scraping as much data as possible from their users.
Apps that are used to track menstrual cycles, contraception use and even a user’s sex life are already sharing data about their users with third party companies and organizations — including anti-abortion groups in some cases according to a recent report from Slate.
For anyone who has never read a Terms of Service Agreement (so, all of us) it can be horrifyingly eye-opening when we recognize just how much of our data companies are collecting, and what they are doing with it.
For instance, most apps will track your search history, your location, how frequently you use the app, when you use the app, your financial data, your credit card number, your age, gender identity, political affiliations, religious affiliations, social interests, hobbies, and a host of other identifying information.
That data is used to assemble a profile of users, all in the name of being able to more accurately target them with advertisements. At least, that’s the idea. But as nefarious as targeted advertisement is, it pales in comparison to the darker aspects of data collection.
If an anti-abortion group were to purchase this data from a menstrual tracking app, they could easily put together not only a map of your travel including locations you stopped at and for how long, but using the meta-data could work out whether or not you are likely to be pregnant at the time of your visit to a clinic. This data could be used by “bounty hunters” to target women in states that have criminalized abortion.
If it sounds like a dystopian nightmare, that’s because it is. But such is the world we live in. Data privacy is a serious problem, particularly when it can be weaponized against users. And it has been happening right under our noses for years.
According to the earlier cited Slate piece, since 2016, ad groups have been using location data to target women who are in Planned Parenthood clinics with anti-abortion ads, according to the same piece, the state health director of Missouri testified in 2019 that the state government had reviewed menstrual data from Planned Parenthood patients to try and figure out who was getting abortions.
So my advice, for what it’s worth, if you have a uterus, and you use these apps, it’s time to get rid of them. And if Roe does fall, it’s time to start thinking hard about digital privacy if you need to seek an abortion.
Even the act of Googling the word abortion could potential put you at risk. So consider using encrypted text messaging apps to discuss sensitive matters, internet browsers that prevent tracking and turning off location service on your phone if you need to go to a clinic. Or better yet, just leave the phone at home.