I love trivia.
Just ask anyone who has ever played a game of Trivial Pursuit with me, I am full of random knowledge. I am also fairly good at deductive reasoning when it comes to multiple choice questions. So today I wanted to write about some of my favorite, slightly obscure facts about technology that you may or may not have known.
We will start with one of my favorites. The term Computer Bug was created because way back in the 1940s, a computer engineer at Harvard named Grace Hopper was having issues with one of her computers causing strange outputs. It was discovered that a moth, an actual bug, had flown inside of the massive machine to cause the high strangeness. And thus, the term computer bug was born.
Another fun fact that relates to Ms. Hopper, much of the early pioneering work with computers was done by women, a fact often overlooked in the history books.
Another weird one for you, and another of my favorites, one of the earliest forms of hacking was actually accomplished not with complex algorithms but with a cereal box toy. It was discovered in the 1960s that a certain whistle that came as a prize in Captain Crunch cereal could replicate a 2600 Hz tone that could fool AT&T’s phone systems into allowing for free long distance phone calls – a big thing back then.
One I just recently learned, though I suppose is obvious in retrospect, is that spam email and Spam the canned meat share a connection. No, not just the fact that nobody wants them, though that’s likely true of both. But spam (the email) doesn’t come directly from Spam (the meat). Instead, spam came about as a term for repeated junk email after a Monty Python sketch which featured the word Spam several dozen times, thus it came to be associated with repetition.
Here is one for the parents out there: there is no such thing as a Nintendo. Nintendo was never meant to refer to a video game system, it was simply the name of the company that made video game systems. There has never been a Nintendo, only Nintendo branded products such as the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo Gameboy and Nintendo Switch. Nintendo even ran ads stating as much in the 1980s when parents would flood electronic retailers asking for Nintendo’s.
Something else Nintendo related, the company has actually existed since the 1889 and originally made playing cards.
Finally, and this one might upset anyone who has ever made a website, did you know that domain names used to be free to register? If you’ve created a website recently you know this is no longer the case. Domain names these days can vary wildly in price depending on the name and length of registration. Up until 1995, domain names were given out for free, but with the .com bubble they quickly started costing users hard cash.
So those are a few of my favorites. What are some of yours that I may not have head of? Write in and let me know.