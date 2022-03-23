It’s no secret that the world of tech produces some of the most lucrative job opportunities. There is a reason why STEM education has become so popular after all. The thing is, not everyone is tech-savvy, nor does everyone have a desire to get a STEM-focused education. But never fear, there are plenty of jobs in the tech industry that don’t rely on engineering or science backgrounds.
For the artistically inclined, user experience designers (or UX designers as they are commonly known) are some of the most sought-after jobs on the market that don’t require a technical background. UX designers serve a very important function — they make things look good. More specifically, UX designers are in charge of making sure that the people who are interacting with a product — be it an app, video game, or website — are happy with how the product feels in their (virtual) hands. This is a great position for graphic designers, artists and others with an eye for design.
Of course, if you’ve never had much artist talent you aren’t going to excel at UX design. Maybe you’re better at multitasking and maintaining order? In that case, look no further than project management. New ideas are great, but if someone isn’t keeping track of all of the moving parts then something is bound to get lost in the shuffle. That’s where project managers come in. This job calls for a highly motivated type A personality who is happy keeping up with spreadsheets and multiple workflows. If that sounds like you then project management might be right up your alley.
For the more introverted types, technical writing can be just as lucrative as some of the top engineering jobs. Technical writing sounds like a job that requires a lot of technical know-how, but most companies are simply looking for dedicated writers with an eye for instructional composition who can gather together and make clear the technical jargon of the engineers.
Of course, plenty of other, more traditional roles exist in the tech world too. Apple needs HR managers, Microsoft is always looking for social media specialists and where would Google be without marketing managers to make their products pop.
Unfortunately, the tech world is notoriously insular. It can feel impossible to break into these roles if you don’t have the right connections. But as with anything — in life or business — sometimes all it takes is hard work, dedication and a little luck. So the next time you’re in the market for a new job and feel like your lack of technical skills have locked you out of these career opportunities, take a look and see what’s out there. You might find yourself the perfect fit for a non-tech tech job.