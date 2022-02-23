Wannabe Wired: Limiting our screen time

When I was a kid, my parents would often tell me not to sit too close to the TV. I can’t remember the exact reason this warning was doled out, but I think it probably had something to do with my brain rotting.
I don’t have any kids, but my friends who do have told me they often worry how much time their kids spend with their noses in their phones, tablets or video games. As if when we were kids we didn’t numb our brains in front of Saturday morning cartoons for hours on end.
What I don’t hear as much from my adult friends is their own concerns about technological dependency. So I’ll go first. I spend too much time looking at my phone. So much so that I will often think that I heard a notification when, in fact, I did not. I will also occasionally feel “phantom vibrations,” which is a documented phenomena, where I believe my phone had vibrated when it didn’t.
I think these hallucinatory effects would be enough for anyone to recognize that they had some level of unhealthy dependency. Thankfully, admitting you have a problem is the first step to solving the problem, so I’ve started trying to limit my screen time — specifically with my phone.
The first thing I did was setup the screen time tracker on my iPhone. This is a simple, easy step that can help you keep track of how much time you spend looking at your phone each week. To turn on the screen time tracker, go to the settings on your iPhone, “screen time,” and then “turn on screen time.” You will then have access to your phone use at a glance. You can see how much time you’re spending on it, and what apps you are spending it on.
The next step in my screen limiting cleanse was to figure out, through my screen time reports, where I am spending most of my time. As I suspected, the bulk of my time was spent in my email app and on social media. After I figured that out I decided to start trying to limit how often I check my email on my phone. I haven’t made the leap to removing my email from my phone entirely yet, but if this doesn’t work that will certainly be my next step.
There are more drastic steps you could take of course, if you decide that your screen time is just too much. The Apple Screen Time setting can also help you by limiting access to certain apps for set periods of time, called “downtime,” that will lock you out of the apps that you choose for however long you’d like.
You can do the same thing with your communication settings. Don’t want to get phone calls or texts during a certain time period? You can choose not to. Of course you can add exclusions to the list if there are people in your life who need to be able to get in touch with you, so don’t worry about that.
I know that our phones are useful. Trust me, I am the last person that is going to knock you for whipping your phone out to look something up. But if you find that you are spending too much time with it, don’t hesitate to try and limit your screen time. You might find yourself feeling a little less anxious about the world.