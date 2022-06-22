Internet Explorer was once the most ubiquitous web browser around. If you grew up in the late 90s or early 00s chances are good that the first time you ever accessed the internet you did so through Explorer.
It’s my unfortunate duty to inform you that Internet Explorer has died at the age of 26.
The little web browser that couldn’t became the butt of many jokes over the years. With the advent of browsers like Chrome and Firefox, Explorer was often left behind. It became a running gag that the only time someone opened Internet Explorer was to download a different web browser.
Even Microsoft lost faith in the browser before its death.
In 2015, Microsoft launched its new browser Edge, which was supposed to eventually replace Explorer. A few years later Microsoft pushed out a new version of its “new” browser to better compete with Google Chrome which had quickly become the dominant browser on the market.
Meanwhile, Explorer continued to run quietly — and slowly — on thousands of computers. Right up until June 15, when the company finally pulled the plug on the browser.
Will it be missed? Maybe. After all, we live in a culture that has monetized nostalgia. It absolutely would not surprise me if, in a few years, we see Microsoft re-release Internet Explorer Classic.
In fact, why don’t we make this a thought experiment? What would a nostalgia-fueled, Internet Explorer Classic look like?
It would most likely be a “limited time” release in order to drum up hype for the browser’s historic return. And I guarantee you it would cost money, probably in the form of a subscription. Companies have recognized they can make a lot more money by essentially “renting” programs to consumers these days rather than selling them outright. So expect Internet Explorer Classic to come with a subscription fee and some paid tiers. And expect it to run around $9.99 a month for the highest tier.
I suspect it would be designed to mirror the early 90s which, let’s face it, are a nostalgia gold mine. This means blue, yellow, purple and pink color palettes. It might come with some kind of “xtreme” feature, specifically spelled with an X. If you sign up for a year you get a package of Dunkaroos and a “limited edition” Tamagotchi.
Then there would be the spokesperson, of course, because you can’t have a nostalgia cash grab without a proper spokesperson. This is Microsoft we’re talking about so it’s unlikely they would go with a B or C list celebrity. So let’s say they get Johnathan Taylor Thomas, complete with iconic 90s haircut. Could you imagine?
Finally, let’s say people actually buy-in to Internet Explorer Classic. Sensing blood in the water, I suspect we would soon see other companies re-releasing old programs or websites in their early iterations. Remember Yahoo Answers?
So yes, mourn Internet Explorer.But do not glorify it. Do not deify it. Allow the browser a dignified, natural death. Lest we incur the wrath of corporate America and have to face a forced rehash of the poor thing in five years.And if you want to celebrate it in a way that pays tribute to the late browser, wait until a few hours after you’ve read this article.