In an effort to make the internet a more inclusive space, many web developers are leaning into the idea of web accessibility.
In layman’s terms, this comes down to making sure that things on the internet (websites, apps, design tools, etc) are developed and designed so that individuals with disabilities can interact with and use them.
What this looks like in practice is a new internet, designed so individuals with disabilities can understand, interact with, navigate and contribute to the web. Accessibility encompasses visual, physical, cognitive, auditory and other disability spectrums.
The internet is, unsurprisingly, one of the most important tools in our daily lives. But it has become so ubiquitous that many of us take it for granted. But imagine trying to navigate around a web that was not designed with you in mind. When web designers don’t take accessibility into account this is the outcome for many disabled people.
Barriers to access are much easier to overcome with technology than they are with more traditional media. There is no reason companies shouldn’t be leaning in when it comes to web accessibility.
Some of the most common examples of accessibility include:
Alternate text for images
Many visually impaired users employ screen readers that scan the text on a page and read it out loud. Alternate text allows screen readers to describe images. Without alternate text, the readers often end up reading the markup language which just comes out as a jumble.
Keyboard input
For people that have physical disabilities that limit their use of a mouse, allowing website input to be done entirely through a keyboard can mean the difference between whether a person with limited fine motor skills can enjoy a website or not.
Transcriptions for audio
In much the same way that alternate text for images allows visually impaired users to enjoy a webpage, transcripts do the same for those with auditory impairments. Adding transcriptions of audio, or even something as simple as closed captions for video, allows the deaf or hard of hearing full access to a website.
For website owners, accessibility should be considered a function of the user experience. No one wants to design a website with a bad user experience. The more inclusive and accessible a website is, the better the overall user experience will become. These changes will benefit everyone in the long run, allowing for more diverse online voices and conversations.