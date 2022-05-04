One of my favorite online personalities is Hank Green. The younger brother of YA author John Green, Hank is a “very online” person. From his now famous Tik Toks to his recklessly hopeful tweeting, there is hardly a social media platform that he has not utilized to spread his message about science, kindness and education.
Hank also wrote a book called “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” which is a powerful rebuke of internet virality, fame and our inability to separate a person from an online brand.
Hank recognizes the dangers of social media, but he also recognizes its revolutionary ability to connect billions of people around the world, share news instantly and create a collective global community.
I agree with Hank on both of these accounts. Social media is a dangerous threat to objective truth and democracy, but it is also an amazingly versatile tool capable of global good.
So, how do we reconcile these two ideas?
For starters, it’s probably a good idea to not let a power-hungry billionaire intent on allowing dangerous misinformation to propagate on one of the most popular social media sites go unchecked.
See how the fact that you don’t know if I’m talking about Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg is terrifying?
Moderation is one of the tools that has proven to be successful in combating online harassment and misinformation for decades. Establishing content policies is not censorship. It’s literally no different than a grocery store requiring you to wear a shirt when you’re shopping. Unfortunately, when we are online, we often lose sight of the concept of social contracts.
You really don’t need to look any further than the polarization of the innocuous online fact check to see just how awful social media has become. When something as simple as the act of fact checking can be considered “partisan” it’s obvious we have lost any semblance of reality in our social media spaces.
Which is why I believe it is time to start envisioning a new social media.
Social media apps are a dime a dozen these days. Everyone wants to be the new Twitter or the new Instagram, but few sites have been able to actually back up their claims of newness with any sort of substantial adoption.
The most obvious exception has been Tik Tok, which has risen to prominence over the last six years — exploding in popularity over the last three. But Tik Tok fixes few, if any, of the problems with social media. In fact, once could argue its limited moderation has served to increase misinformation, particularly in regard to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.
I recently learned about a new social network that promised to only connect you with “real” friends. One that promised to be “Instagram, but casual.” It’s called BeReal, and it has been slowly gaining traction over the last few months.
The idea behind BeReal is that you post once per day with a photo of what you are doing at that exact moment. BeReal sends you and your friends an alert at the same time telling you to post. There are some accountability measures in place to ensure things “stay real” as well, like alerting your friends if you don’t post at the specified time.
Does this solve the problem? I don’t know. It might be harder to spread hate or misinformation this way, but I also don’t quite see the benefits of social media being utilized with BeReal either. It feels more like a casual way to connect with friends, which is fine, but doesn’t help spread news and information the way social media is designed to.
I believe that social media can be improved, but I can also admit that I am not smart enough to figure out what that improvement looks like. Nor do I believe any one person is. Social media needs to be created with input from entire communities of people, otherwise I don’t think it’s really all that social.
My hope is that some coalition or collective will come together and create an idea for a better social media experience. Until then, we must simply do our best to ensure that our current social media feeds are as inclusive and diverse as possible.