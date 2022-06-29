We live in a world of constant digital surveillance. Whether we realize it or not, our personal data – conversations, purchases and browsing habits – are constantly being collected by the websites, apps and social media platforms we use.
Those companies are in the business of buying and selling your data. It’s why you get targeted advertisement, it’s why you have to sign those ridiculously long terms of agreement contracts and it’s why you should be using a virtual private network, or VPN for short.
A VPN is a tool that helps you keep your data secure online by encrypting your internet traffic and scrambling your IP address. This is a great tool for helping maintain your online privacy and security.
For instance, say you wanted to do some research on a medical procedure, but because of where you live your access to that procedure has been restricted by your state government. A VPN will help maintain your privacy online so that you do not have to fear state reprisal for a Google search.
A VPN is a great tool for avoiding blanket surveillance of any kind, from government to bad actors on the internet looking to steal your information.
Worried about hackers? A VPN encrypts your data so you can freely connect to the WIFI at your coffee shop without having to worry about the level of security.
So, how does a VPN work. It might sound like technological black magic, but they are actually very simple to use — anyone can sign up and start using a VPN in just a few minutes. Most VPN services work by creating a virtual tunnel between your computer and their servers, bypassing your internet service provider and connecting you straight to the cloud where you can then access all of your favorite websites and apps, or, you know, Google medically important information that might have recently become illegal in your state.
One thing to bear in mind is that a VPN will not create anonymity. This isn’t WikiLeaks level stuff we’re talking about here. The VPN service will still collect your data and may potentially sell it to advertisers, so watch those terms and conditions. But what a VPN will provide is privacy because they will, ideally, keep your information out of the hands of bad actors.
Most VPN software is configured to work “out of the box” so to speak, and VPN providers, like any kind of software provider, can help you with issues you might run into. The other thing to keep in mind is that VPNs are perfectly legal, but that does not decriminalize the things you do with a VPN. You can’t download a VPN and then expect to have free run of the criminal underworld like some sort of late-90s movie hacker. But they will provide you with some protection if you need to try and keep yourself safe — and healthy.