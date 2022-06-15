One of the most frustrating aspects of being an iPhone user is the company’s reliance on its own brand of charging cable.
But that could soon change thanks to a new law under consideration in Europe.
The European Parliament is considering a law that would force companies to adopt USB-C chargers and ports on all of their electronics, including Apple.
Apple has long used the lightning cable for their phones, tablets and other products. These peripheral cables have evolved over the years from wide, flat heads to small ones, but one thing has stayed the same — they have remained the only way to charge your Apple products.
The lightning cable has become associated with Apple’s greed more so than perhaps any other aspect of the company, or at least as much as anything else in the company. The cables only work on apple products and are more expensive than your standard USB-C cable. They are produced by Apple, though not exclusively. Some third-party lightning cables do exist, though they are typically less efficient than first-party cables.
But assuming this law passes, which it looks like it will, Apple will either be forced to make products that comply or stop selling their products in Europe by as soon as 2024.
So what will the benefit of such a law be? Well for starters it will help reduce the cost for customers by creating a universal charger standard. Gone will be the days of needing five different cables for all of your devices. But perhaps more importantly, the universal standard should help reduce e-waste by unifying chargers and ports across all electronic devices.
There is little difference between the two cables in terms of quality, with the lighting cable providing slightly faster charge rates and USB-C providing slightly better data transfer rates. It is possible that Apple finds some loophole or work around. Perhaps the USB-C models will be regional to Europe only, meaning folks in other countries get left out of the new universal ports. It is even possible, though highly unlikely, that Apple would simply refuse to sell products to Europe in. an attempt to call their bluff.
Whatever happens will remain to be seen, but with a little luck this could be the move that forces Apple to adopt a more uniform charging system, to everyone’s relief.