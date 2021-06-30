I need to make a confession. I often take a lot of my knowledge for granted. I have this go-to response that I trot out anytime someone questions how or why I know a particular fact: “it’s common knowledge.”
The problem with that response, as my wife will often point out, is that, more often than not, the knowledge is anything but common.
I’ve always absorbed facts and figures, ever since I was little. I remember at kindergarten graduation when I told the class I was going to be a paleontologist when I grew up after learning that the word paleontologist had something to do with studying dinosaurs. I often annoy my friends during trivia nights due to my obscenely deep wells of completely useless information.
One great example of me being absolutely clueless at what constitutes a normal amount of knowledge can be found with technology. I was recently helping a coworker and used, what to me, is a common keyboard shortcut, but to them constituted some kind of black magic trickery that would get me burnt at the stake were this 15th century America.
It inspired me to put together today’s column highlighting some of the essential Windows’ shortcuts.
CTRL + Z
Otherwise known as undo or “The God Keys,” by some, CTRL+Z, at least for me, is the single most important shortcut ever created. I can’t even begin to count the number of times a day I send my fingers to the bottom left-hand side of my keyboard to undo some stupid mistake I’ve just made. The great thing about CTRL+Z is that much like it’s cousins CTRL+X (cut) and CTRL+V (paste), CTRL+Z is a nearly universal shortcut that functions the same in most programs.
CTRL+A
Another of the “basic” Windows shortcuts, CTRL+A is the “select all” shortcut. While it may not have the range or the accolades of CTRL+Z, CTRL+A is a reliable workhorse that I used daily. It saves only a few clicks, but sometimes when you’re working on a deadline those few clicks make all the difference.
ALT+F4
“The Troll Command,” as it is known online, ALT+F4 is an old school Windows shortcut that closes all open applications on your desktop. Its nickname comes from the often-quoted answer to innocent people asking how to accomplish certain things online, “just hit ALT+F4.” Which, of course, closes the program rather than accomplishing anything the question asker was seeking to do.
Win+PrntScrn
One of the lesser used shortcuts, but still one of my favorites. And really, I don’t know why this one doesn’t get more love. I mean, we take screenshots all the time on our phones with a relatively simple shortcut, you’d think people would be just as excited by the idea of doing it a desktop or laptop.
F5
For the most part, your function keys are tied into whatever program you happen to be using at the time, but there are a few that have mostly universal applications and one of those is F5, the refresh button. Pressing F5 in your web browser, as well as inside many programs, will refresh your screen. It’s a quick, simple means of reloading the information you’re looking at.
There are, of course, dozens if not hundreds of other keyboard shortcuts out there, but these are a few of the ones that I take for granted every day. Maybe you were already aware of them, maybe not, either way I hope you take this information and share it with others, because as I’ve learned, we shouldn’t take our knowledge for granted.