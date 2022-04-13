A few years ago, my office replaced our old Dell PCs with brand new, 23-inch iMacs. I love these computers. The screens are beautiful, they can handle intense video and audio editing and the processing power is stellar.
There’s just one problem — the keyboards are awful.
My apologies to Apple (who am I kidding, they don’t deserve an apology) but the flat as a board, razor thin keyboards that come standard with the iMac are the most unoriginal, lackluster excuses for computer input I have ever used. The only thing that comes close to topping it is the keyboard on the MacBook Air, which is also pitiful.
I can overlook the sad feeling of the board’s low-profile keys, which are about as boring to use as a toothbrush, but the keyboard’s lack of round edges or support for the wrists is what gets me.
Somehow, apple managed to design the least ergonomic device imaginable for their flagship desktop computer. It’s almost as bad as the stock-standard wireless mouse that comes with the iMac, the one with the charging port on the bottom rendering it incapable of use while charging.
I mean, this thing doesn’t even have flimsy little half-inch legs to give it the illusion of support.
Anyway, I don’t mean for this to become a rant against Apple’s design choices. I just wanted to talk about how important ergonomic design is when it comes to technology — especially for folks like me that spend so much time in front of keyboards.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is something that worries me as a writer. It’s part of the reason I have a more ergonomic keyboard connected to my personal computer at home. I type on, or interact with, a keyboard at least 12 hours a day regularly, so I often think about my own comfort when it comes to typing.
Wrist support is essential if you’re going to be at the computer for any extended amount of time. Many ergonomic keyboards have wrist support built in, additionally, you can purchase a wrist rest if a new keyboard is out of the question. This helps keep your wrists elevated and the pressure off so that the tension doesn’t build up.
You may also want to consider your chair as well when thinking about making yourself comfortable at the computer. If you’re at your desk for hours on end good back support is important. I have a bad habit of sitting in what would be considered uncomfortable positions by most people, like sitting with one foot underneath me, for instance. It’s a habit I’m trying to break, because I know that, no matter how much it doesn’t bother me now, I’m doing damage to my posture.
Really though, the most important thing is to do whatever it is that makes you comfortable. If you don’t hate Apple’s ridiculous, slate keyboards — use them. As long as it is comfortable, and not causing you any long term harm, I’d say ergonomics is subjective.