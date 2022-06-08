I did not work in IT for long. It was never my calling, but it paid the bills for a time and helped put me through college in a roundabout way. But when I was working in the field, I occasionally had to employ command prompts on Windows machines.
It never failed that when I pulled up the black and white input box for Windows commands I was hailed as a tech wizard. While I appreciated the accolades, I’m here to reveal a closely guarded secret about the tech world — command prompts are neither difficult nor complicated to execute.
Your typical Windows user will never touch the command prompt, and why should they? Modern computers have long since outgrown the need for text-based input. All you need to do is click.
Called the Windows Command Processor and abbreviated to CMD, the command line interface for Windows allows for text-based interaction with computers running Windows Operating Systems. Once upon a time, computers operated entirely off of these text commands.
Why use the CMD when you can accomplish the task in other, simpler ways? Well, for starters, that isn’t always true. Sometimes the CMD is the easier way, especially if something has caused the computer’s graphical interface to stop responding properly. Plus, don’t you want to feel like a tech wizard?
To access the CMD you can press Win+R to open the run menu and then type “cmd” to open it. You could also open it straight form the Start menu if you needed to. Opening the CMD will usually give you a black screen with white text that reveals some basic information about your current operating system.
Now, when it comes to issuing commands, you’ll need to make sure you enter the words exactly as the computer expects them to be entered. Otherwise, you’re just going to get an error message along the lines of “this command does not exist.”
One of my favorite commands to employ when I was in IT was the tasklist command, which could reveal a list of running tasks on any given computer. This is particularly useful when you are trying to run diagnostics on a machine that is experiencing trouble.
Another super helpful command is the shutdown command. By now you probably know that an unexpected shutdown is bad for your computer. But it can be tricky to shut a malfunctioning computer down safely if the interface is frozen or acting strangely. Pulling up the CMD to execute a shutdown command can be the safest way to power down a misbehaving device.
If you want to find the syntax for specific commands, you can actually do this through the CMD itself by typing “help” and pressing return. The help function can pull up a list of common commands that will help you navigate your early trials with the CMD.
So if you ever want to show off your tech skills, why not give the CMD a try. If nothing else, maybe you can use it to one-up your kids the next time they fix your misbehaving phone for you.