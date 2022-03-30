Have you ever sat down to start typing something and thought halfway through that there must be a better system out there somewhere?
After all, who in the world though putting “Q” as the foremost letter on a keyboard was a good idea? How often do your fingers actually drift over to the letter “Q”? Probably not often, unless you happen to be writing about a quixotic queen on a quest for a quality quorum.
So, why is it we are seemingly stuck with the QWERTY layout? Well, depending on who you ask, it all goes back to the original typewriter.
Christopher Latham Sholes was a journalist, politician and printer in Milwaukee who invented one of the first typesetting machines. After many months of attempting to figure out the best way to layout the keyboard, which began as two horizontal rows of numbers and letters, Sholes would eventually patent a QWERTY style keyboard in the 1870s.
Most modern keyboards are evolutions or iterations of Sholes QWERTY layout. The idea behind this layout was rumored to have been influenced by studies that mapped out letter repetition in English language words.
So why did this layout stick?
I won’t presume to know the answer to that, something that is debated even among historians, but I will say that people have tried over the years to invent different layouts, did varying degrees of effectiveness.
Layouts such as the Neo keyboard, which was designed specifically for coding and programming. In this layout, some keys that are vitally important in programming have been rearranged for ease of access.
There is the Workman layout, or QDRWB, which claims to require less lateral movement than QWERTY. Many other keyboard follow similar rearrangements of letters. Then things start getting...weird.
There is the DVORAK, which eschews any notions of QWERTY by redesigning nearly every letter. It is supposedly built for comfort, but it looks like alphabet soup to me.
The there are split keyboard. You may have seen these, they are split into two halves and come in all flavors. These, at least to me, seem like the worst way to type — but some people swear by them.
So really, no, we aren’t stuck with QWERTY. If you ever get the hankering you’re certainly free to try out other layouts. But as someone who has never had any real problem with the “standard” keyboard layout, I don’t really fancy trying to learn a new one.