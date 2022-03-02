Wannabe Wired: Are 4k smartphones worth the trouble?

I recently saw a headline asking the question, “where are all the 4k smartphones?” I found the question by itself intriguing.
In truth, 4k phones do exist. Sony has had 4k phones on the market since 2015. Those phones are prohibitively expensive though, even when compared to your average iPhone. The bigger question is, “why have companies like Apple and Samsung not capitalized on 4k technology.”
That question has a relatively simple answer: higher graphical resolution means shorter battery life.
Smartphones have struggled to balance power with performance basically since their inception. We’ve all had to deal with the constant drain that comes from having the world in your pocket via a smartphone. In fact, I wrote about ways to save your battery life in this very space not too long ago.
Unlike a TV or game system, phones do not have an unlimited power supply via direct connection. Even phones that boast the highest resolution retina displays often default to running at lower image quality when you use them. Even those will drain your battery to next to nothing after an hour or so of YouTube. Now imagine what a full resolution, 4k screen running a game or movie would do to your poor battery?
That’s not to mention that, frankly, smartphones don’t really have the processing power to handle native 4k. Even the 4k phones that do exist are mostly running content at 1080p to 1440p. It’s not that phones couldn’t handle higher processing power, but again it comes down to battery drain.
There is also the issue of price. Most companies would rather spend money elsewhere in the production process than own 4k screens that, again, don’t really provide much benefit to users. Even larger devices like iPads don’t typically bother including 4k resolution.
Don’t get me wrong, 4k can be worth it in the right circumstances. I bought a 4k TV for the first time a couple of years ago and, while at first I didn’t expect to see much of a difference, I don’t think I would ever go back to a lower resolution. But when it comes to devices like smartphones there just is no real reason — or, frankly, will — to include 4k functionality. For now we will all have to settle for the high resolution HD screens most of our phones have today. And honestly, I’m perfectly okay with that.
Now, if someone wants to sell me a phone that can double as a toaster oven, that I might be willing to shell out cash for.