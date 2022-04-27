Mother’s Day is just two weeks away. Some of you might be struggling to come up with a gift. When you live far away from your mom sometimes it can feel like an impossible task trying to get her a physical gift on special occasions. But answer this, have you considered sending her a digital gift?
Sure, you could always spring for an e-gift card or a subscription to a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu. While those things are fine, why not get a little more creative with your gift this year?
Send her a famous video greeting
Does your mom love a certain celebrity, musician or reality tv star? Well, why not send her a custom video from her favorite famous person? Enter Cameo, an app that lets you hire stars to send personalized video messages to people. I’ve used Cameo a few times and each time it has always been a hit. Prices vary per artists, but for the most part they are fairly reasonable, around $35 to $50.
“Adopt” a zoo pal
Is your mom an animal lover? Instead of sending her cute cat pictures, why not “adopt” and animal for her from the zoo or aquarium? Here in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Zoological Society will let you sponsor an animal at the OKC Zoo through a small adoption fee. You’ll get an official certificate and your name on the website as an adopter. Adopt an animal in mom’s name to really make her day.
Indulge her hobbies
Maybe your mom is a crafter, a hobbyist who spends her time learning new skills and trying her hand at different creative outlets. Why not get your mom an online Masterclass in one of her hobbies? Each Masterclass is taught by an expert in the field, from Mariah Carey teaching voice lessons to Bill Nye teaching science and problem solving. Mastclass.com offers something out there for every mom.
A monthly subscription box
Instead of getting your mom a month of Disney + or whatever streaming service she doesn’t yet have, consider personalizing her gift with a monthly subscription service. The good thing is, there is a subscription service for just about every type of mom out there. There are wine boxes, food boxes, clothing boxes, flower boxes — honestly if you can think of it it’s likely someone offers it as a subscription service.
A ticket home
Has it been a while since you’ve seen your mom? Maybe consider dropping money on yourself (though you both know it’s really for her) and purchase a plane ticket home. There are dozens of websites out there that can help you book cheap flights, and your mom will love her in person gift.
And of course, if all else fails — just call your mother. Sometimes it’s the best gift you can give.