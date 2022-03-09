Wannabe Wired: A brief history of computer logos

I’ve written a lot about symbolism over the years. As an English major I was often tasked with finding the meaning behind certain words or images. What I love about symbolism, and looking for symbolism, is that it is almost entirely subjective. In fact, one of my favorite things about human language in general is its subjectivity. What I see in one phrase or image you might not see, and vice versa.
So it’s no wonder that tech companies have spent years designing, redesigning, and sometimes completely throwing out their logos.
A logo is a company’s brand. Something that consumers will instantly associate with that company. Ideally, this association should be a positive one.
Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Microsoft’s logo had a completely different look than it has today. The logo as modern consumers know it is four colored squares that form a window next to the name “Microsoft.” But back before the operating system we know as Windows was even a thing, Microsoft’s original logo was just the word “Microsoft,” not super memorable.
The logo redesign was intended specifically to make users think of Windows whenever they saw the Microsoft logo, it was created to link the two ideas in a customer’s brain. And I think it’s safe to say it worked like a charm. Can anyone look at those four multicolored squares and not think about Windows or Microsoft? I know I can’t.
Then you have the Apple logo. Often duplicated, rarely successfully, the apple logo is iconic and has led to the brand’s popular growth explosion in the last 15 years. Apple’s logo also comes attached to a legend. As the story goes, the logo was intended as an homage to Alan Turing, the man who helped pave the way for modern computers through his research into artificial intelligence.
Turing, it is said, committed suicide by biting into an apple he had laced with cyanide. The Apple logo, famously an apple with a bite taken out of the side, is said to honor Turing’s legacy. However, it’s unclear to this day whether or not the story is true, with many experts and even Apple employees falling on different sides of the argument.
Regardless of the tale’s veracity, the Apple logo is iconic. Possibly even more iconic than the Microsoft logo as there is almost no mistaking Apple’s logo, which is plastered across the cover of all of their products.
Like all symbolism, the logos of these two technological powerhouses are up for interpretation. In fact, regardless of their actual meaning, customers can instill any subjective meaning into these icons that they want. That’s the power of symbolism, ultimately, meaning is in the eye of the beholder.