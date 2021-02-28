After a delay, Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” finally comes to the Cameron University stage Thursday through Sunday in the University Theatre, located west of the intersection of Southwest 27th and A Avenue.
This production, originally scheduled for Feb. 18-21, was rescheduled due to the illness of a cast member. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This tragicomedy continues Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts’ 2020-21 theatre season, honoring “Festival XI — Connections: Information Transfer Between People.”
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and non-Cameron students. CU students receive one free admission with their CU I.D. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2478. Seating is extremely limited due to COVID-19 precautions.