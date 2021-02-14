Samuel Becket’s classic tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot” is coming to the Cameron University Theatre stage this month.
This production continues Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts’ 2020-21 theatre season honoring “Festival XI — Connections: Information Transfer Between People.”
“Waiting for Godot” follows two tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, as they quarrel, make-up and continue to wait for Godot.
Joey Roberts, Lawton, plays the role of Estragon. Other cast members from Lawton are Curtis Myers as Lucky and Maliah Davis as Pozzo. Payton Williams from Comanche plays Vladimir and Gavin Scott of Fletcher takes on the role of The Boy.
Faculty working on the show include Associate Professor Eric Abbott as the costume and makeup designer, Assistant Professor Ben Williams as the scenic designer and Associate Professor Deidre Onishi as the director.
The design team is comprised of Cameron University students. Those from Lawton include: Ciara Renée as the stage manager, Stephanie Sabol as the lighting designer, Nina Pebeahsy as the sound board operator, Micah Harris, running crew, and Abbie Rinestine as the house manager. Joining them are Sidni Blalock, Duncan, as the assistant stage manager, Aubrey Waxler, Del City, as the light board operator, and Dakota Barbee, Walters, as the properties designer. Francis Waweru, Nairobi, Kenya, and Jade Ellis, Comanche, are running crew, and Cole Nowlin of Anadarko is wardrobe.
The curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Feb. 21. The University Theatre is located west of the intersection of Southwest 27th Street and A Avenue.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and non-Cameron students. Cameron students receive one free admission with their Cameron I.D.
Tickets may be reserved by calling the box office at 581-2478. Due to the ongoing coronavirus, seating is limited.