Voice actor controversy mires 'Bayonetta 3' release

The release of one of the year’s most anticipated titles has been mired in controversy over the last two weeks, courtesy of its voice actor.
“Bayonetta 3” releases on the Nintendo Switch this week, four years after it was first announced and eight years after the previous sequel on the Wii U. The series has never been a great seller, but for fans, there’s nothing like it on the market. The mix of fast-paced action gameplay, the smooth performance and cheesy story centered around provocative witch Bayonetta has created a unique package for fans. But Bayonetta’s voice actor, Hellena Taylor, took to Twitter two weeks ago to release a series of scathing videos that claimed developer Platinum Games refused to pay her a worthwhile value for her contributions as a voice actor, and subsequently recast the role with veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale.
The recast, when it was announced more than a year ago, drew plenty of ire from longtime series fans who enjoyed Taylor’s cheesy line delivery. Hale is an accomplished voice actor and has done a lot in the industry, but she just wasn’t the same. So as soon as Taylor began claiming that Platinum would only offer her $4,000 for her role, people became irate. There was always more to the story, but no one wanted to dive deeper into it — until now.
Taylor’s initial claim was that Platinum would only give her $4,000 for the total of the game’s voice acting. That would mean that she was barely making the minimum required wage established by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that represents video game voice actors. Taylor then claimed she reached out to Platinum studio head Hideki Kamiya and requested more funds, but he wouldn’t comply. The claims really painted Platinum and Nintendo as spendthrifts that care more about the bottom line than the quality of the product.
Kamiya made things worse when he posted a cryptic tweet that called out people for not sharing the whole truths of situations. He was immediately attacked by “Bayonetta” fans, prompting him to ban so many people that Twitter suspended his account temporarily. Kamiya has always blocked anyone who tweets at him in any language other than Japanese and has explained multiple times that he does so. The bans only made people more incensed, as they claimed Kamiya was hiding the truth.
Enter Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who obtained copies of the contract offers to Taylor — offers she rejected because they weren’t sufficient. The contracts showed that Taylor was offered to voice the lead role for at least five four-hour sessions at $3-4,000 a piece. Taylor was looking at a paycheck of at least $20,000, which is more than she was paid for either the first game or the second game. When she reached out to Kamiya, he offered an additional $5,000. She declined all offers, demanding a six-figure salary for about 20 hours of work. Taylor has maintained claims that the “Bayonetta” franchise is worth $450 million — a total she came to from incorrectly combining dubious totals from faulty websites. No “Bayonetta” title has broken the 1 million sales mark on its initial release.
Taylor broke a contractually-mandated non-disclosure agreement to release her videos in an attempt to somehow demand or extort more money from Platinum and Nintendo. In her initial claims, she called out Hale for saying she is not Bayonetta, and she should not sign any merchandise as the character. She also called upon fans to boycott the game because of the discrepancies in pay. For such a small and loyal fanbase, these claims from the lead voice actor could have caused problems, had the truth not been revealed. Both Hale and Kamiya were also subjected to abuse from fans for the claims that Taylor had made.
For her part, Taylor told Bloomberg that she wanted to “put this whole bloody franchise behind me quite frankly get on with my life in the theatre.” But yet, she continued stoking the flames of dissension as late as this week, going on Twitter again to confirm Schreier’s reports, but to say that the offer was still not fair.
There is a discussion to be had about the pay for voice actors in the industry. They contribute greatly to a product that has continued to aspire to mimic Hollywood and its grandiose storytelling with amazing production quality and standards. But this is a discussion that could have begun from a more sincere starting point — one not spearheaded by a claim based upon false information and twisted perspectives. Taylor might have started her videos out by stating she was speaking out for all voice actors, but her actions might only hurt them — and the franchise she claims to love so much — in the long run.
Critics do not seem phased, and have given “Bayonetta” an average of 89 on Metacritic, making it one of the best reviewed games of the year.
“Bayonetta 3” will be available Friday on the Switch.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.