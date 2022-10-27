Voice actor controversy mires 'Bayonetta 3' release
Courtesy photo

The release of one of the year’s most anticipated titles has been mired in controversy over the last two weeks, courtesy of its voice actor.

“Bayonetta 3” releases on the Nintendo Switch this week, four years after it was first announced and eight years after the previous sequel on the Wii U. The series has never been a great seller, but for fans, there’s nothing like it on the market. The mix of fast-paced action gameplay, the smooth performance and cheesy story centered around provocative witch Bayonetta has created a unique package for fans. But Bayonetta’s voice actor, Hellena Taylor, took to Twitter two weeks ago to release a series of scathing videos that claimed developer Platinum Games refused to pay her a worthwhile value for her contributions as a voice actor, and subsequently recast the role with veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale.