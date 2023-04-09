The 2022-2023 season is winding down for Lawton’s Book and Play Review Club.
The Lawton Book and Play Review Club will have its final meeting of the season at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the McMahon Foundation, 716 SW C.
Updated: April 9, 2023 @ 3:49 am
Vivian Thomlinson will be the guest speaker and will review Liza Mundy’s book “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II”.
Thomlinson has been a regular reviewer for the Lawton Book and Play Club for a number of years and retired from Cameron University in 2014 after spending her career teaching English. While at Cameron, Thomlinson served in several leadership roles. She was a professor in the Department of English and Foreign Languages, director of the Honors Program and Write-Across-The Curriculum facilitator. While at Cameron, she received numerous awards for teaching, including the Harold and Elizabeth Hackler Award for Teaching Excellence, Teacher of the Year, and the CASE Carnegie Professor of the Year for Excellence.
Thomlinson lives in Gainesville, Texas, where she continues doing book reviews and renovations to her 1880’s Queen Anne Victorian home in the Gainesville Historic District. She also continues to write and publish short fiction and essays and serves as a visiting lay preacher at the historic First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville. Teaching, Bible study, writing, reading, and public speaking are the continuing joys of her life.
The Lawton Book and Play Review Club meets six times each season, October through April, with a different reviewer and book at each meeting. The club’s monthly book reviews are open to members and guests. Non-members are welcome. Annual dues for club memberships, which includes six reviews, are $20 or $5 at the door for non-members.
