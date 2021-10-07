The Visiting Writers Series continues at Cameron University on Friday with writer, poet and journalist Gary Reddin.
Reddin was born in Lawton and attended Cameron University where he earned his bachelor’s in English. His love for writing was formed at an early age and never diminished, according to Reddin.
His poetry chapbook “An Abridged History of American Violence,” was published in 2019. The pandemic prevented him from attending any readings in 2020, and he said he is excited to return to live readings, starting with Cameron.
The evening will include excerpts from his published work as well as sneak peeks at some forthcoming work.
Reddin’s work has most recently appeared in “The Dillydoun Review” and “Essay Daily.” His work has previously appeared in “Stoneboat,” “Marathon Lit Review,” “Dragon Poet Review” and elsewhere. He has work forthcoming in “Oklahoma Today.”
Reddin is the editor of 580 Monthly and The Oklahoma Review. He also is a writer for The Lawton Constitution. He lives in Duncan with his wife Danielle. Reddin is an MFA candidate at Lindenwood University.
The Visiting Writers Series is presented by the Cameron University Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages. The event is free and open to the public.