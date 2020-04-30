DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan will offer a virtual tour Friday with Brent Learned as he talks about his exhibit, “Looking Through Indian Eyes.”
The tour will be live at 1 p.m. using Zoom.
Learned is a member of the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and native Oklahoman. Learned will walk through his show and visitors can ask questions about his art through the Zoom presentation.
“I create artwork to capture the essence, accuracy, emotion, and historical authenticity of the Native American Indian in a contemporary vision,” Learned said.
In 2019, PBS NewsHour featured Learned and his work, which he says is his vision of remastering the great with a Native American taste.
Here’s the link for this Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81859252064?pwd=bXZTZ3VVSGFuaGZuQi9MQXNPck1QQT09
Or go to zoom.us and join a meeting with the ID and password below: Meeting ID: 818-5925-2064, and Password: ledger
These live programs won’t be re-broadcast, so make sure to join the Zoom presentation. Attendees will be able to ask the presenters questions.
All of these programs are designed to be informative and fun for the entire family.
For information, call (580) 252-6692, 9-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan. Visit: www.facebook.com/onthechisholmtrail or www.onthechisholmtrail.com.