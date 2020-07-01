Violence is the message in 'The Last of Us Part II'

It’s impossible to ignore the massive amount of violence that permeates modern video games.
From the days of rudimentary block tanks fighting each other on the Atari 2600 to the back-to-back debuts of “Mortal Kombat” and “Doom” in the early 1992 — a one-two punch of ultra-violence that helped establish the Entertainment Software Ratings Board — to modern titles like “The Last of Us” and its sequel, violence has been a major factor of the industry’s most popular titles for 40 years. It’s an identity the industry has, at atimes, embraced, and, at other times, tried to explain away or justify with in-game narratives. Rarely have developers been successful at the latter, perhaps until now.
I’m still neck deep in my initial playthrough of “The Last of Us Part II.” Cut me some slack, I don’t have the gaming time I once did, sadly. But there’s also another reason I’m hesitant to pick up a controller, now and then. As a child of the late 80s and early 90s, I grew up in an age when movies like “Aliens,” “Robocop” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” weren’t just acceptable for children to watch, they were marketed at my young demographic with cool toys and advertising. The fact a man was ripped in half by a giant alien, or another was eviscerated after getting covered in toxic waste and then hit by a car or another was stabbed through the skull by a liquid metal killing machine was acceptable. When “Mortal Kombat,” with its gratuitous fatalities — complete with characters ripping the spines out of the bodies of others — was released in the arcades, my pre-teen self was right there in the midst of the crowd at the arcade, cheering on the fights, hoping to see someone pull off a fatality. Naughty Dog’s latest game is different.
There is a sense of grounded realism in “The Last of Us Part II” — even in the midst of an apocalyptic scenario, complete with zombie-like creatures running around — that makes its extreme violence almost uncomfortable. It’s an issue that was debated when the original game was announced eight years ago with a debut trailer that featured protagonist Joel literally beating a man’s face in on a wooden table until he died in fine detail. Nearly a decade later, and with much more powerful hardware, that detail has been increased — as has the intensity of the violence.
Enemy characters scream and beg for their lives as they’re brutally beaten with lead pipes, crow bars and anything else that can be found. You hear their muffled cries as they drown in their own blood after you stab them in the neck with efficient stealth. You see them crawling on the ground and begging for help after you shoot them in the leg and down them. It’s even worse if you set up a trap and let them get attacked by the infected. Cutscenes linger on the shattered limbs, gaping wounds and damage wrought as you play as Ellie on a quest for revenge.
For the first time, I questioned whether a game featured too much violence — and that’s saying something. I watched with wide eyes anytime Leon got killed in the most gruesome ways in “Resident Evil 4” in 2005. I cheered with glee the first time I used the chainsaw lancer on an enemy in “Gears of War” in 2006. I still get excited to see what kind of gory, insane fatalities Ed Boon and company create for the latest “Mortal Kombat” release. The difference with those games, though, is that they embrace the ridiculousness and revel in the over-the-top nature of the worlds they create. Naughty Dog forsakes that hyper-realism for a much more realistic and “authentic” taste of violence, and it’s effective.
The message at the heart of “The Last of Us Part II,” when you get past the adrenaline rush of escaping a clicker nest or finally fighting your way through a WLF encampment, is that violence begets violence. In a world overrun with humans transformed into fungus-covered monsters that can rip you apart in seconds, the most dangerous enemies are the human survivors. It’s not an original trope. “The Walking Dead” leaned too far into it, often forgetting walkers were even a thing for vast lengths of time. Before that, George Romero defined the trope with “Night of the Living Dead.” But it’s different in an interactive medium.
Encounters with humans are much more difficult, are more intense and require much more strategy. Your payoff, such as it is, for overcoming these encounters is to see and hear these humans painfully die at your hands. That’s intentional — not just to be as gruesome and grotesque as possible, but to beat you over the head — sometimes literally — with the message that violence begets violence. Every person Ellie kills on her bloody path of vengeance changes her as a person, just like it changed Joel years before, and it slowly erodes at her humanity. For almost any other narrative medium, it’s heavy-handed, but for a medium as young as gaming, it’s well done.
“The Last of Us Part II” can be seen as a meta commentary on the industry. Almost every popular game is designed around violence and death. Players kill hundreds, if not thousands, of enemies in each game without ever thinking twice. “Bioshock,” to its credit, attempted to criticize this with its in-game twist, though it fell short in the end. Naughty Dog’s game doesn’t always succeed, and falls short of its ambitions at times, but it’s easy to see where the developer was going and its intentions.
It’s hard to say whether “The Last of Us Part II” necessarily “earns” or justifies its violence from a meta perspective, but the storyline justifies it. And for an industry that churns out shooter after shooter with ludonarrative dissonance at their core, it’s good to see a game that embraces it for more than just cheap thrills and adrenaline.
—Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.