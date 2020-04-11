Vin Diesel has spent the last decade desperately trying to kickstart a new action franchise to complement the “Fast and Furious” series. His latest attempt, “Bloodshot,” which is now available for purchase and rental on most streaming services, succeeds about as well at setting a new standard as the Valiant Comics line that publishes the comic book source material — which is to say, very poorly.
Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a generic special forces soldier who comes home after a successful mission, only for he and his wife to be kidnapped, tortured and ultimately killed. Have you heard this one before? If it sounds familiar, it’s the same setup for at least three different Diesel movies. This time, instead of just being wounded, fighting through the pain and coming back as a regular man to right the wrongs of his life, Diesel’s Garrison officially stays dead — only to be brought back to life using advanced nanotechnology.
Guy Pearce’s Dr. Emil Harting explains — in one massive narrative dump that brings the movie to a grinding halt — that he was able to resurrect Garrison as “Bloodshot,” a super-powered hero with enhanced strength, speed and the ability to heal from any wound. Garrison uses his new powers to hunt down the man who killed his wife in what is the only decent action sequence of the whole film. Bloodshot’s powers are realized in a dark tunnel illuminated only by red flares against a backdrop of falling flour meant to look like ash. The movie peaks at this point and never manages to recover with a pitiful script that wastes the potential on-screen talents of the Bloodshot hero with a “Groundhog Day” style revenge quest against the backdrop of a boring corporate revenge plot.
Diesel establishes about as much screen presence here as he does any of his other failed franchise attempts, like “xXx” or “The Last Witch Hunter.” He has the charisma of a potato, and can only elicit a small number of facial expressions that range from angry to constipated frustration. He’s outshined by every other superpowered character, including Eiza Gonzalez’s KT and the leg-less Jimmy Dalton, whose only character is that he hates Bloodshot for reasons.
These characters have the depth of a drought-stricken cow pond. To say they are merely character archetypes would give this script too much credit. And yet, they somehow manage to be more engaging and entertaining than General Diesel Character no. 270.
There’s room somewhere in this mess of a movie for something decent. The Bloodshot character of Valiant Comics has a fairly long history with plenty of interesting stories from which to pull. Perhaps that’s why this movie is such a disappointment. It really feels like one of those early 2000s adaptations, like “Fantastic Four” or “X-Men,” where someone with little interest or knowledge in the actual property attempts to create a movie that strips everything unique about the source material because it’s ashamed of it — including the character’s unique appearance with silver skin and red eyes. It would be like casting Wolverine and never showing his yellow-and-black suit. Oh, wait.
“Bloodshot” features a couple of interesting action sequences and one superpowered fight that might soften the blow for action junkies in need of a comic book fix. None of the action sequences in this film live up to even the basic Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase One flicks. It’s a generic early 2000s action film parading itself as a comic book adaptation in hopes of kicking off yet another bland and boring cinematic universe. It never does enough — either good or bad — to make any sort of memorable impression. If anything, it just serves as another Vin Diesel vanity project — an attempt to show that he is an action star instead of an over-the-hill poor actor with no charisma and no screen presence. “Bloodshot” proves Diesel’s only cash cow remains the “Fast and Furious” series, which he never carried himself, but was rather dragged along as a bum wheel by the late Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson.