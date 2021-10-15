Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter to meet Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1824 NW 52nd.Members and their families, widows of Vietnam veterans and members and associates of Vietnam Veterans of America are invited.Dist. 62 state Rep. Daniel Pae will be guest speaker.For more information, call 580-699-5096. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vietnam America Country Dist. Politics Veteran Daniel Pae Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists